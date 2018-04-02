Home > News > Politics >

Mahama cautions public against fake Facebook accounts in his name


Mahama has warned Ghanaians and his social media followers to be wary of fake social media handles in his name.

Former President John Mahama has cautioned the general public to be wary of some fake Facebook accounts created in his name.

According to him, "There are many pages on Facebook using my name or a combination of my official name."

"I wish to make it known, once more, that this is my only Facebook Account (@JDMahama) and my twitter handle is @JDMahama. Any other account is unauthorized & unknown to me or my Office. Thanks," he said on his Twitter handle.

 

