Cabinet approves agreement for a US military base in Ghana

Accra-based radio station Joy FM is reporting that they have intercepted a cabinet memo that has granted the US military access to set a military base in Ghana.

In the agreement, it's been reported that the US will have unrestricted access to a host of Ghanaian facilities and wide-ranging tax exemptions to the United States Military.

The agreement will permit the U.S. Military to use Ghana as a base for staging and deploying forces.

The deal is said to have been on cabinet's agenda for the past 8 months, however, they only approved it on March 8.

The Minister of Defence, Dominic Nitiwul is quoted in the memo advising cabinet to sanction the agreement because the Ghanaian military will benefit in trainings and logistics.

According to the agreement Ghana will provide unimpeded access to and use of agreed facilities and areas to the U.S. forces and Contractors.

It also allows U.S. forces and their Contractors to undertake construction activities on and make alterations and improvements to agreed facilities and areas.

The U.S. forces are also authorised to control entry to the facilities meant for the exclusive use of their forces.

The agreement also states that “aircraft, vehicles and vessels operated by or at the time, exclusively for the United States Forces may enter exit and move freely within the territory and territorial waters of Ghana.”

The U.S. Forces can also use Ghana’s radio spectrum free of charge.

Below is the full agreement