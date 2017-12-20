Home > News > Politics >

Corruption War :  Prosecution of corrupt NDC officials slow – Kennedy Agyapong


Some members of the erstwhile administration have been accused of engaging in some underhand dealings that led to financial loss to the state.

The outspoken Member of Parliament for Assin Central, Kennedy Agyapong has said the prosecution of members of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) who are deemed to be corrupt in the erstwhile administration is delaying.

According to him, though the government has concluded investigations of some former government officials and final work is being done on their dockets before taking them to court, the prosecution of the NDC officials has delayed.

But Kennedy Agyapong speaking on GHOne TV pleaded with Ghanaians to be patient with President Akufo-Addo to prosecute the NDC officials.

"Ghanaians think we are being slow to prosecute, but the other flip side is that you don’t want to rush to take people to court and lose cases. You have to do thorough investigation so that when you’re going there you know that you’re going to win the cases. I’ll plead with Ghanaians to have patience," he said.

He added that "Frankly speaking, it is still been slow. By now we should have a couple of guys on trial to defend themselves and let the whole world know what they have done."

He said the AG's department is working on the dockets of the corrupt officials to be prosecuted.

"The president is on the right track in the fight against corruption. We have been slow in fighting corruption. We have enough evidence to take all of them to court," he noted.

