Discipline :  I'm against suspension of Afoko, Kwabena Agyapong - Kufuor

Former President John Kufuor has said he was against the suspension of National chairman Paul Afoko and General Secretary Kwabena Agyapong from their executive positions of the New Patriotic Party (NPP).

According to him, suspending the executives indefinitely is unconstitutional.

He said "Of course, I think being on suspension for over two years is too long. I think our constitution doesn’t provide for that, it didn’t envisage the General Secretary of the party to be absent from his job for two years, it’s not there but I hope that good sense will prevail, I mean I’m happy with myself, I thank God for the heart that I have, I’m very content."

Speaking on Starr Chat hosted by Bola Ray, Kufuor said he was personally against the suspension of the two national executives.

In 2015, the National Council of the NPP rejected a petition by Afoko, challenging his suspension.

Afoko was suspended by the NPP's National Executive Committee (NEC) for allegedly working against the interest of the party.

Kwabena Agyapong and second National Vice Chairman Sammy Crabbe were also indefinitely suspended.

The two were accused of publicly rebelling against the party's decision to indefinitely suspend Afoko.

It resulted in a division in the party but their quick regrouping months ahead of the 2016 elections saw them claim victory ahead of a seemingly more united National Democratic Congress (NDC).

But former President Kufuor speaking on their suspension has called on the party leaders to resolve whatever challenge they have with the officers and bring them back.

"I wasn’t for the suspension of Kwabena Agyepong and Afoko in the first place, I was not for it. I was hoping what happened could have been resolved but things got out of hands and it’s my prayer that things are resolved," he added.