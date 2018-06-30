For Hassan Ayariga, Charlotte Osei's dismissal is a 'sweet revenge'

news

On Thursday, President Nana Akufo-Addo dismissed the chairperson of the Electoral Commission, Mrs Charlotte Osei, and her two deputies.

The dismissal was based on a recommendation of the Chief Justice Committee after she was charged with "stated misbehaviour and incompetence."

Amadu Sulley, who was in charge of operations and Georgina Opoku Amankwah, in charge of corporate services, were also found guilty of wrongful payment of official funds into private bank accounts among other offences.

Election stakeholders and political watchers have been reacting to their dismissal.

The main opposition National Democratic Congress has called the decision "political" and has called for a demonstration against the move.

But for the founder and leader of the All People's Congress (APC), Hassan Ayariga, Mrs Charlotte Osei's removal from office is a sweet revenge.

He was disqualified from contesting the 2016 polls by the EC and has since become a sworn enemy of the former EC boss.

In a statement copied to Pulse.com.gh, the disappointed flagbearer in the 2016 elections recalled the hostility the former EC chair showed towards him and the APC.

"The arrogance and abuse of office by Madam Charlotte Osei left no one in doubt that she was a danger to the EC and the country. In the 2016 election, the hostility she showed towards the APC and its leader and her utterances gave her out as an unfair commissioner," Ayariga said.

For him, Mrs Charlotte Osei's dismissal is a "confirmation" of what he holds against the ex-EC boss.

"On the substantive issue of the removal of the Madam Charlotte Osei, the APC wish to commend the Chief Justice and her committee for confirming what we have always said about Madam Charlotte Osei. We wish to commend the President for acting boldly on this matter," Ayariga added in his statement.