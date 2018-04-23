Home > News > Politics >

Don't change a winning team - Ben Ephson advises NPP


Acting Chairman Freddie Blay will be contesting against Stephen Ntim and newcomer Alhaji Short for the position of the National Chairman.

Pollster Ben Ephson has advised members of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) to be guided by the success of the current executives when they go to the polls to elect national officers in June.

He said it will be a big mistake for them to change a winning team.

“You don’t change a winning team. It’s safer because at least you know they brought you to power,” he said.

READ ALSO: Ben Ephson saved me from assassins - Kennedy Agyapong

“Everybody in the executive have their own favourites. The President’s support for Alhaji Short was not public but Ntim leaked it. The party would have to try and embark on reconciliation campaigns but it’s going to be difficult”, he said.

Over the weekend, the party held elections to elect new regional executives which retained majority of incumbents.

Ephson also said, "If Ntim wins he would not try and disturb the presidency. So it’s dawned on the people not to allow the Jubilee House candidate to win. The nation would see whether the Jubilee House candidate would triumph or not. Ntim is inadvertently giving Freddy a very good unified advantage, the verbal clashes between the two candidates would go a long way to help Freddy Blay’s candidature”.

