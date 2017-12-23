Education :  Akufo-Addo hints of free university education

news

The President, Nana Akufo-Addo, is hinting of free university education after a successful implementation of his flagship free Senior High School programme.

READ MORE: Funding secured for first 4years – Minister

Akufo-Addo, speaking at an end-of-year party for children organized by the Ministry of Gender, Children and Social Protection at his hometown of Kyebi as part of his tour of the Eastern Region, said free university education was possible with a strong economy.

“I have two things to share with you on education,” he said. “First the government treasures education and so, we will do everything to make it easily accessible to all children.

“If God permits and we are able to fix this economy for it to improve, we will even make university education free,” the President stated.

On free education, he observed that the policy was here to stay and that it was an “irreversible piece of social legislation.”

READ MORE: Nana Addo receives Doctorate Degree from University of Liberia

Free SHS “will never be cancelled,” he stressed. “It is here to stay. It is an irreversible piece of social legislation. When we leave, it will remain.”