Home > News > Politics >

Education :  Akufo-Addo hints of free university education


Education Akufo-Addo hints of free university education

President Nana Akufo-Addo says free university education is possible with a strong economy.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
play Nana Akufo-Addo, President of Ghana.
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

The President, Nana Akufo-Addo, is hinting of free university education after a successful implementation of his flagship free Senior High School programme.

READ MORE: Funding secured for first 4years  – Minister

Akufo-Addo, speaking at an end-of-year party for children organized by the Ministry of Gender, Children and Social Protection at his hometown of Kyebi as part of his tour of the Eastern Region, said free university education was possible with a strong economy.

“I have two things to share with you on education,” he said. “First the government treasures education and so, we will do everything to make it easily accessible to all children.

“If God permits and we are able to fix this economy for it to improve, we will even make university education free,” the President stated.

On free education, he observed that the policy was here to stay and that it was an “irreversible piece of social legislation.”

READ MORE: Nana Addo receives Doctorate Degree from University of Liberia

Free SHS “will never be cancelled,” he stressed. “It is here to stay. It is an irreversible piece of social legislation. When we leave, it will remain.”

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

NPP Government: Desperate attempts to tag my gov’t corrupt will fail - Akufo-Addo NPP Government Desperate attempts to tag my gov’t corrupt will fail - Akufo-Addo
Parliament: The full list of MPs who approved the 2018 budget for Ministry of Special Development Initiatives Parliament The full list of MPs who approved the 2018 budget for Ministry of Special Development Initiatives
NPP Race: Richard Ahiagbah to wrestle John Boadu, Sir John for NPP General Secretary NPP Race Richard Ahiagbah to wrestle John Boadu, Sir John for NPP General Secretary
Website Development: I am ready to resign - Hawa Koomson Website Development I am ready to resign - Hawa Koomson
Financial Malfeasance: Former NCA boss, 4 others charged for causing financial loss Financial Malfeasance Former NCA boss, 4 others charged for causing financial loss
NPP MP: My only benefit as an MP is the ‘Honourable’ title - Kennedy Agyepong NPP MP My only benefit as an MP is the ‘Honourable’ title - Kennedy Agyepong

Recommended Videos

NPP Race: Richard Ahiagbah to wrestle John Boadu, Sir John NPP Race Richard Ahiagbah to wrestle John Boadu, Sir John
Video: Wife of KABA cries bitterly at husband's One week Commemoration Video Wife of KABA cries bitterly at husband's One week Commemoration
Politics: Ghana must offer Mugabe asylum - Okudzeto Ablawka Politics Ghana must offer Mugabe asylum - Okudzeto Ablawka



Top Articles

1 Discipline I'm against suspension of Afoko, Kwabena Agyapong - Kufuorbullet
2 $100k Expats Saga I'm sorry - Carlos Ahenkorah apologises to Okudzeto...bullet
3 John Mahama Former President hosts end of year dinner for NDC bigwigsbullet
4 Website Development GH₵800K for website an oversight – Ministerbullet
5 John Agyekum Kufuor Here is the favourite drink of former...bullet
6 Education Akufo-Addo hints of free university educationbullet
7 Democracy Here's the number of family and friends Nana Addo...bullet
8 Financial Malfeasance Former NCA boss, 4 others charged...bullet
9 Website Development I am ready to resign - Hawa Koomsonbullet
10 NPP MP My only benefit as an MP is the ‘Honourable’...bullet

Related Articles

UEW Impasse High Court's ruling in UEW, UTAG case quashed
National Science And Maths Quiz SHS which surprised Ghanaians in the 2017 Science and Maths quiz
Health Alert Tempane SHS student dies from meningitis
Matilda Amissah-Arthur I still stand by my Kukurantumi chalk comment – Former 2nd lady
In Liberia Nana Addo receives Doctorate Degree from University of Liberia
NSS Ghana President of NASPA suspended
U-turn NSS insurance policy is now optional
In Central Region Only 6 teachers impregnated students – GNAT
In Eastern Region Students of KOTEC and SDA SHS clash over girls
In Northern Region Damongo SHS student dies from meningitis

Top Videos

1 Politics Ghana must offer Mugabe asylum - Okudzeto Ablawkabullet
2 Video Ken Agyapong vows to commit suicide if Mahama is not jailedbullet
3 NPP Race Richard Ahiagbah to wrestle John Boadu, Sir Johnbullet
4 Video Wife of KABA cries bitterly at husband's One week Commemorationbullet
5 No Appointment I'm ready to sweep the Flagstaff House for a fee...bullet
6 Elections 2020 I'm ready to be the next President of Ghana –...bullet
7 Video Captain Smart CRIES over KABA’s deathbullet
8 Video Ex-president John Mahama preaches at Assemblies of...bullet
9 Video Appiah Stadium warns Mahama against his close...bullet
10 Greedy Bastards NDC infiltrated by self-seeking...bullet

Politics

$100k Expats Saga Ablakwa rejects apology; threatens to sue Ahenkorah for defamation
Mavis Hawa Koomson, Minister of Special Development Initiatives
Website Development Special Development Ministry to spend GH¢800k on website
John Kufuor Former President doesn’t miss being head of state
Ghana Politics Rawlings must know how to talk - Kufuor warns