EOCO probes fired GEPA boss Gifty Klenam

The Economic and Organized Crime Office (EOCO) has officially taken over the investigation of axed Ghana Export Promotion Authority (GEPA) boss Gifty Klenam.

They are to investigate the alleged misappropriation of funds by her and deputy Eric Amoako Twum.

Klenam was fired alongside three (3) other Chief Executive Officers (CEOs) of state corporations by President Akufo- Addo last week.

Daily Guide reports that Klenam and Amoako Twum allegedly misappropriated $132,000 or GH¢580,800 during their tenure at GEPA, are to appear before the Executive Director of EOCO, K.K. Amoah.

They reportedly collected $132,000 or GH¢580,800 for rent covering a period of two years in gross violation of state procurement laws.

Though they initially denied the allegations, reports suggests they indeed collected the money.

The paper says that the CEO and her deputy, in a letter dated 23rd May, 2017, which was jointly signed by the two, ordered the Manager of First Atlantic Bank, Ghana Limited, to effect the transfer of “the cedi equivalent of $132,000 from account number 0360571101014 and credit same to account number 0360571101025.”

The letter said Mr. Twum was to receive the money on behalf of the authority, and that the money was subsequently withdrawn in two tranches, with $100,000 withdrawn on May 23, 2017 and $32,000 withdrawn on May 26, 2017.



Ms Klenam had reportedly parted with $72,000 as rent allowance at $3,000 a month for 24 months while her deputy Mr. Twum collected $60,000 at $2,500 a month for 24 months.