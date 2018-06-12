Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > News > Politics >

EOCO probes fired GEPA boss Gifty Klenam


Chop Chop EOCO probes fired GEPA boss Gifty Klenam

They reportedly collected $132,000 or GH¢580,800 for rent covering a period of two years in gross violation of state procurement laws.

  • Published:
Gifty Klenam play

Gifty Klenam

24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

The Economic and Organized Crime Office (EOCO) has officially taken over the investigation of axed Ghana Export Promotion Authority (GEPA) boss Gifty Klenam.

They are to investigate the alleged misappropriation of funds by her and deputy Eric Amoako Twum.

Klenam was fired alongside three (3) other Chief Executive Officers (CEOs) of state corporations by President Akufo- Addo last week.

Daily Guide reports that Klenam and Amoako Twum allegedly misappropriated $132,000 or GH¢580,800 during their tenure at GEPA, are to appear before the Executive Director of EOCO, K.K. Amoah.

READ ALSO: Nana Addo sacking four CEOs is a cover-up - Nyaho Tamakloe

They reportedly collected $132,000 or GH¢580,800 for rent covering a period of two years in gross violation of state procurement laws.

Though they initially denied the allegations, reports suggests they indeed collected the money.

The paper says that the CEO and her deputy, in a letter dated 23rd May, 2017, which was jointly signed by the two, ordered the Manager of First Atlantic Bank, Ghana Limited, to effect the transfer of “the cedi equivalent of $132,000 from account number 0360571101014 and credit same to account number 0360571101025.”

President Akufo-Addo play

President Akufo-Addo

 

The letter said Mr. Twum was to receive the money on behalf of the authority, and that the money was subsequently withdrawn in two tranches, with $100,000 withdrawn on May 23, 2017 and $32,000 withdrawn on May 26, 2017.

Ms Klenam had reportedly parted with $72,000 as rent allowance at $3,000 a month for 24 months while her deputy Mr. Twum collected $60,000 at $2,500 a month for 24 months.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Disappointment: Nana Addo will 'vomit' dismissed BOST MD's GH¢7m cash - Group Disappointment Nana Addo will 'vomit' dismissed BOST MD's GH¢7m cash - Group
Resolute: You can't shut me up with lawsuits - A Plus warns gov't Resolute You can't shut me up with lawsuits - A Plus warns gov't
Allegations: Nana Addo must resign or face impeachment - Political think tank Allegations Nana Addo must resign or face impeachment - Political think tank
End of an Era: Government petitions High Court to dissolve the GFA End of an Era Government petitions High Court to dissolve the GFA
Threats: Minority threaten demo over Ghana card registration Threats Minority threaten demo over Ghana card registration
Identification: MPs fail to show up for Ghana card registration Identification MPs fail to show up for Ghana card registration

Recommended Videos

Politics: I believe what Nyantakyi said in Anas' exposé – Inusah Fuseini Politics I believe what Nyantakyi said in Anas' exposé – Inusah Fuseini
Politics: NDC will rise again – Mahama assures Politics NDC will rise again – Mahama assures
Politics: We’ll resist identification mode for Ghana Cards – Mahama Politics We’ll resist identification mode for Ghana Cards – Mahama



Top Articles

1 Issues I'll expose NPP election victory secret: Kennedy Agyapong warns partybullet
2 Contempt Kennedy Agyapong denies saying parliament is “useless”bullet
3 Infrastructure Development Mahama slams Nana Addo for engaging in...bullet
4 Nana Addo has achieved more in 18 months than many Govts did in 8...bullet
5 Anas Exposé NDC sponsored Anas expose – Kennedy Agyapongbullet
6 Law Suit Gov't sued over controversial $178m Kelni GVG dealbullet
7 Number 12 5 critical questions Akufo-Addo needs to answer...bullet
8 Employment NABCO jobs better than being unemployed - Bawumiabullet
9 NPP Internal Wrangling I warned Alfred Obeng not to...bullet
10 National Identification Card Ghana Card attempt to...bullet

Top Videos

1 Anas Exposé Kennedy Agyapong attacks Osei Kyei Mensah-Bonsubullet
2 Gyankroma Akufo-Addo President’s daughter abandons duties as Art...bullet
3 Mo Ibrahim "You are crazy if you vote for old men as President"bullet
4 Corruption Allegations NDC MP dares CID boss to arrest A-Plusbullet
5 2020 Polls I'll contest as president in elections 2020 - Bukom Bankubullet
6 State Owned Vehicles Kusi Boafo exposes Mahama’s dealsbullet
7 Dr. Bawumia My husband is doing very well; he’ll return soon...bullet
8 State Visit Mahama holds discussions with Dubai rulerbullet
9 Sack corrupt police officer Sack corrupt police officerbullet
10 Politics ‘I’ve forgotten about Dzamefe Commission...bullet

Politics

Dr Opuni
Judgement Court to determine Opuni's demand for pre-trial disclosure on Wednesday
President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo
Incorruptible Nana Addo sacking BOST MD, Alfred Obeng shows he's honest - COPEC
Kennedy Agyapong
Anas Exposé I'll expose journalists how they acquired their properties - Kennedy Agyapong
Elections 2020 NDC picks flagbearer November 2018