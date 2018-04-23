Home > News > Politics >

Farida Mahama is nearly as tall as Lordina Mahama


In an Instagram post by Mr Mahama, the 11-year-old Farida is almost as tall as her mother Mrs Lordina Mahama.

Former President John Mahama with his daughter Farida Mahama play

A former president John Dramani Mahama has shared a photo of his daughter Farida Mahama.

The former president posted the photo with the caption “Farida and mum back home from church. At 11 almost as tall as mum.”

The Ghanaian public has watched Farida grow especially because she was sometimes seen with her father at events when he was president of Ghana.

After her father lost the 2016 elections, Ghanaians no longer see her in public like they used to. This is one of the few pictures Mr Mahama has shared a photo of young Farida since he left office.

