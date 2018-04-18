Home > News > Politics >

Fix our roads or we boot you out - Dome residents to Adwoa Sarfo


Some residents of Dome-Kwabenya have taken up 'arms' against the current Member of Parliament of the area, Hon Adwoa Sarfo for her inability to fix the bad roads in the constituency.

They have threatened to demonstrate against her and eventually vote her out in the 2020 general elections.

A resident in the area, Nana Ama, who has lived in the vicinity for the past nine years told Chief Jerry Forson on Ghana Yensom on Accra100.5FM on Tuesday, 18 April that car owners and commercial drivers have been visiting the mechanic on a daily basis due to the deplorable roads.

“We know she is a lawmaker and does not construct roads but her party is in power now, and, so, she can use her influence to put the roads in good shape,” Nana Ama said.

Ms Safo is also the Minister of State at the presidency in charge of Public Procurement.

