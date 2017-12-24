Home > News > Politics >

Flagbearership Race :  NDC MP dumps Mahama; throws weight behind Prof. Alabi


His endorsement of the former Rector of the University for Professional Studies comes after the Member of Parliament for Cape Coast South, Kweku Ricketts-Hagan, wrote to NDC MPs announcing his intention run for president in 2020.

The Member of Parliament for Keta, Richard Quarshigah, has thrown his weight behind Professor Joshua Alabi for the National Democratic Congress (NDC) presidential race.

"He has the tenacity and capacity to deal with issues and is so much socially oriented. I find in him a very competent and capable personality," Mr Quarshigah said of Prof. Alabi, who has declared he will contest for president on the ticket of the NDC.

"So if he wants to become the president of Ghana and I have no hesitation whatsoever than to lend him my support."

Mr Quarshigah, a former Propaganda Secretary of the NDC, said: “Anybody who has such abilities has the capacity to transform this nation…when he files I will throw my support behind him."

According to him, many NDC MPs support Prof. Alabi but have not been bold to declare it.

In November this year, some 80 NDC MPs came together to persuade former President John Mahama to run again for president.

The Second Deputy Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin, and Former Trade and Industry Minister, Dr Ekwow Spio-Garbrah, have also made it clear they contest in the NDC presidential race.

