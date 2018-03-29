Home > News > Politics >

Flagstaff House renamed Jubilee House


Flagstaff House renamed Jubilee House

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo earlier gave indication that the seat of government will be renamed.

The official name of the seat of government has been reversed from Flagstaff House to Jubilee House.

He said the position of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) to rename the Flagstaff House and Founder's Day is outstanding.

The name of the building has been a bone of contention between the NPP and National Democratic Congress (NDC) over the past decade, depending on which party is in government.

It was initially given the name Flagstaff House when Ghana's first President Dr. Kwame Nkrumah re-developed it in the 1960s to serve as his official residence and office.

