Former Vice President Amissah-Arthur dead

news

Information reaching Pulse.com.gh indicates that former Vice President of Ghana under John Mahama, Paa Kwesi Amissah-Arthur is dead.

Amissah-Arthur reportedly collapsed at the Air Force Gym early Friday and was rushed to the 37 Military Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Born on April 29, 1951, the economist, academic and politician was the sixth Vice-President of Ghana, in office from August 6, 2012 until January 7, 2017, under President John Mahama.

He previously served as the Governor of the Bank of Ghana from 2009 to 2012.