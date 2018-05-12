Funding free SHS from oil money most "equitable" and "transparent"

news

President Nana Akufo-Addo has said the funding of the free Senior High School (SHS) is the most "equitable" and "transparent" use of the nation's oil revenue.

READ MORE: 90,000 students gained access to SHS under NPP - Nana Addo

President Akufo-Addo, who is on vacation in the United Kingdom, told the 2018 Oxford Africa Conference at the University of Oxford that it was better to use oil money to fund the programme than for it "finding its way into the pockets of politicians and bureaucrats.”

He said: “We are using some of the income from our oil revenue to fund the programme. I believe strongly that this is the most equitable and transparent use of the oil revenue, instead of it finding its way into the pockets of politicians and bureaucrats.”

He said his government is laying a strong foundation for an educated and skilled workforce of the future, adding that “we are investing in our future scientists, engineers, modern farmers, innovators, entrepreneurs, and transformation agents!”

This year, the Akufo-Addo government has announced that it will spend some GH¢453 million ($103 million) of the country’s oil revenue on funding Free SHS, more than double the amount spent last year on funding the policy.

Addressing the gathering on the theme “Enough Rhetoric: Catalysing an Era of Concrete Action”, the President stated that his administration has embarked on shifting the emphasis in education to ensure that science, technology, engineering and mathematics drive all sectors of the economy.

READ MORE: No graduate teacher employed in the last 5 years – Minister

“We are committing resources to basic and applied science and engineering to ensure that we are able to meet the critical need for technicians and engineers. This process encompasses also a scaling up of technical, vocational and education training to supply the skills needed to build a modern economy,” he added.