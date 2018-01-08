news

Presidential hopeful Professor Joshua Alabi has expressed optimism that the National Democratic Congress (NDC) would be back in power in 2020.

“Observing from what is happening in the country today, with the new phrase ‘yetuasheda’ emerging during the just ended festivities, there is a high possibility, that Ghanaians will change the government, come 2020, and replace it with a new government (NDC) that will instill hope and provide solutions to the welfare issues affecting the good people of Ghana,” Professor Alabi said in his statement on the 25th anniversary of the Fourth Republic.

He believed that Ghanaians should be involved in governance and “applaud where we get it right and offer constructive criticism where we get it wrong”.

“We should be strong to change where there is the need to change.”

The former Vice-Chancellor of the University of Professional Studies, Accra (UPSA) further called on Ghanaians to renew their faith in the choice of democratic governance and put to use their “God-given rights” to change governments when things are not running smoothly.

He, however, stated that the kind of democracy to be embraced by all “should look beyond ethnic and religious affiliations.”

“Let us all be active citizens by contributing towards our national development and by holding those in positions of responsibility accountable for both their actions and inactions.”

“Monetics as our politics has become seeks to make the rich even richer by pretending to care for the poor in disguise,” he said.