Home > News > Politics >

Ghana Politics :  There's high possibility NDC will return in 2020 - Alabi


Ghana Politics There's high possibility NDC will return in 2020 - Alabi

He said that he is basing this on recent happenings in the country.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Joshua Alabi play

Joshua Alabi
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Presidential hopeful Professor Joshua Alabi has expressed optimism that the National Democratic Congress (NDC) would be back in power in 2020.

“Observing from what is happening in the country today, with the new phrase ‘yetuasheda’ emerging during the just ended festivities, there is a high possibility, that Ghanaians will change the government, come 2020, and replace it with a new government (NDC) that will instill hope and provide solutions to the welfare issues affecting the good people of Ghana,” Professor Alabi said in his statement on the 25th anniversary of the Fourth Republic.

READ ALSO: Joshua Alabi to fight Mahama for NDC ... - Pulse.com.gh

He believed that Ghanaians should be involved in governance and “applaud where we get it right and offer constructive criticism where we get it wrong”.

“We should be strong to change where there is the need to change.”

The former Vice-Chancellor of the University of Professional Studies, Accra (UPSA) further called on Ghanaians to renew their faith in the choice of democratic governance and put to use their “God-given rights” to change governments when things are not running smoothly.

play Joshua Alabi is former Vice-Chancellor of the University of Professional Studies, Accra

 

He, however, stated that the kind of democracy to be embraced by all “should look beyond ethnic and religious affiliations.”

READ ALSO: Former SSNIT board chairman ... - Pulse.com.gh

“Let us all be active citizens by contributing towards our national development and by holding those in positions of responsibility accountable for both their actions and inactions.”

“Monetics as our politics has become seeks to make the rich even richer by pretending to care for the poor in disguise,” he said.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

25th Anniversary: Scriptures read by Mahama, Rawlings and Kufuor at thanksgiving service 25th Anniversary Scriptures read by Mahama, Rawlings and Kufuor at thanksgiving service
Cash For Seat: Make committee sitting public – Minority Cash For Seat Make committee sitting public – Minority
25 Years of Democratic Rule: CPP criticizes Gov’t for ‘wasting money’ on thanksgiving service 25 Years of Democratic Rule CPP criticizes Gov’t for ‘wasting money’ on thanksgiving service
DKM Scandal: John Mahama dares NPP Gov’t to arrest him if he’s corrupt DKM Scandal John Mahama dares NPP Gov’t to arrest him if he’s corrupt
One Year in Government: 'Hopes of Ghanaians dashed' - Omane Boamah punches Akufo-Addo One Year in Government 'Hopes of Ghanaians dashed' - Omane Boamah punches Akufo-Addo
Kwakye Ofosu: Ampaw and Addison as special prosecutors "special waste"- ex-minister Kwakye Ofosu Ampaw and Addison as special prosecutors "special waste"- ex-minister

Recommended Videos

Watch: Nana Addo and Chief of Staff show their dancing skills Watch Nana Addo and Chief of Staff show their dancing skills
Goals: Former soccer star George Weah is Liberia's new president Goals Former soccer star George Weah is Liberia's new president
NPP Race: Richard Ahiagbah to wrestle John Boadu, Sir John NPP Race Richard Ahiagbah to wrestle John Boadu, Sir John



Top Articles

1 NPP Administration ‘I’m not aware gov’t': Mahama teases Akufo-Addobullet
2 Kwakye Ofosu Ampaw and Addison as special prosecutors "special waste"-...bullet
3 John Mahama Former President hosts end of year dinner for NDC bigwigsbullet
4 One Year in Government 'Hopes of Ghanaians dashed' - Omane Boamah...bullet
5 DKM Scandal John Mahama dares NPP Gov’t to arrest him if he’s...bullet
6 NDC Unity Walk Mahama says NDC not afraid of special prosecutorbullet
7 Mustapha Hamid Government communicators to be appointedbullet
8 Mother-Daughter Relations Joyce Bawa Mogtari is the cause...bullet
9 25 Years of Democratic Rule CPP criticizes Gov’t for...bullet
10 Division in NDC Rawlings is not indispensable, sack...bullet

Related Articles

Amissah Arthur NDC doesn’t need flagbearer now, it needs reorganization – former Veep
Flagbearership Race NDC MP dumps Mahama; throws weight behind Prof. Alabi
NDC Presidential Race Alban Bagbin vows to beat Mahama
Elections 2020 This is why JM 2020 will leave NDC on the brink of collapse
Agenda 2020 Pressure group accuses Alban Bagbin of destroying NDC
NPP Gov't Here are all the former Mahama appointees under investigation for corruption

Top Videos

1 NPP Race Richard Ahiagbah to wrestle John Boadu, Sir Johnbullet
2 Video Wife of KABA cries bitterly at husband's One week Commemorationbullet
3 Goals Former soccer star George Weah is Liberia's new presidentbullet
4 Video Ken Agyapong vows to commit suicide if Mahama is not jailedbullet
5 Video Ex-president John Mahama preaches at Assemblies of God Churchbullet
6 Agenda 2020 Mahama interacts with former gov't appointeesbullet
7 Elections 2020 I'm ready to be the next President of Ghana –...bullet
8 Watch Nana Addo and Chief of Staff show their dancing skillsbullet
9 No Appointment I'm ready to sweep the Flagstaff House...bullet
10 Video Captain Smart CRIES over KABA’s deathbullet

Politics

Impersonation PNC to sue Atik Mohammed for meeting with Akufo-Addo
Photos Akufo-Addo meets Asiedu Nketia, Ayariga, others over national issues
In Zambia Foreign Affairs Minister resigns over greed among politicians
Akoto-Ampaw-960x520.jpg
Special Prosecutor’s Office Akufo-Addo expected to name Akoto Ampaw and Addison Special Prosecutors