Ghana will never know peace if... - Security expert warns

Ghana will have no peace if parliament approves the military base agreement between Ghana and the United States of America, Security Analyst David Agbe has warned.

According to him, Ghana would not have our sovereign right to rule as an independent country.

Parliament has received the controversial defence agreement between Ghana and the United States governments that would allow the US to establish a military base in the country.

The agreement was tabled before parliament for consideration and approval on Tuesday, March 20 in line with Article 181(5) of the 1992 constitution, which requires parliamentary approval in respect of "international business transactions" to which Ghana is a party.

The agreement grants the US military unfettered access to "a host of Ghanaian facilities and wide-ranging tax exemptions."

In the agreement, it's been reported that the US will have unrestricted access to a host of Ghanaian facilities and wide-ranging tax exemptions to the United States Military.

The agreement will permit the US military to use Ghana as a base for staging and deploying forces.

The deal is said to have been on cabinet's agenda for the past 8 months, however, they only approved it on March 8.

Minister of Defence, Dominic Nitiwul is quoted in the memo advising cabinet to sanction the agreement because the Ghanaian military will benefit in trainings and logistics.

According to the agreement, Ghana will provide unimpeded access to and use of agreed facilities and areas to the U.S. forces and Contractors.

It also allows U.S. forces and their Contractors to undertake construction activities on and make alterations and improvements to agreed facilities and areas.

However, the US has dismissed reports that it is building a military base in Ghana.

In a statement, the US Embassy in Ghana said "the United States has not requested, nor does it plan to establish a military base or bases in Ghana."

But David Agbe said Parliament must withdraw the controversial agreement.

Speaking on Accra-based Starr FM, he said "It’s a typical military base that they want to set up in Ghana and it’s been on the table for many years just that they’ve not gotten a weak government.

"We would not have our sovereign right to rule as an independent country if we agree to this. They tried Nigeria and they refused, but they’ve realized that our government is weak.

"We need to rise up to the occasion and march to parliament when the bill is laid before them. I’ll state emphatically that if this agreement is ratified, Ghana will never know peace again."