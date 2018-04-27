Home > News > Politics >

Gov't isn't behind the demand for new regions - Dan Botwe


The Minister for Regional Reorganisation and Development, Mr. Dan Botwe has dispelled rumours that government is behind the demands for new regions across Ghana.

He said the government hasn't sponsored anyone or any group to write a petition for a new regions.

According to him, this was not the first time new regions were being created in the country and traced the country’s history to pre-independence era when there were just three administrative regions in the country and in 1957 when the country had five administrative regions and were later reorganised into 10 in 1983 with the Upper West Region being the last to be created.

As part of the numerous promises by then candidate Akufo-Addo in the 2016 general elections, Nana Addo said if elected President, he will expand Ghana's regions from 10.

He indicated that the work of the Commission of Enquiry on the regional reorganisation was not a done deal as it would have to go through a referendum and would need the approval of the majority of the people before it could be carried through.

