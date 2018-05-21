Hajia Fati granted GH¢10,000 bail for slapping journalist

news

Vociferous supporter of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Hajia Fati was granted GH¢10,000 bail with one surety after she appeared before the Adjabeng Magistrate Court to answer charges of assault and damaging of property leveled against her.

She, however, pleaded not guilty to the charges.

Her lawyers, led by Nkrabea Effah Darteh, and another Counsel who was standing in for Freddie Blay, pleaded for bail for her and assured that she will make herself available for trial.

Effah Darteh told the court that the case against his client has been unnecessarily blown out of proportion with a high level of media trial going on.

The case has been adjourned to June 18, 2018.

Background

Hajia Fati created a scene at the party's headquarters after slapping a journalist with Accra based radio station Adom FM, when Sammy Crabbe went to pick his nomination forms.

She said, she slapped Ama Sekyiwaa because the reporter did not introduce herself adding that she had not sought her permission before taking pictures.

She added: "She was snapping [taking pictures of] me, I don’t know her, she didn’t approach me, she didn’t tell me anything. I only saw a flash on my face twice, the third time, I slapped her because I didn't know who she was."

She also said the reporter looked more like an onion seller.

She added: "I don't know anyone but I remember slapping a lady. She didn't approach me and all I saw was that she was taking a picture of me. I thought it was one of Sammy Crabbe's people who wanted to take a picture of me so I slapped her.

"She didn't look like a journalist, she was looking like a normal lady who sells onions. I want you to withdraw the statement that she's your colleague because I don't know any of your colleagues," Hajia Fati stated.

However, she has appealed to the media for forgiveness.