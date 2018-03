news

Scores of Ghanaians took to the streets of Accra to demonstrate against the military agreement Ghana signed with the United States.

The demo, which was titled 'Ghana First' had leaders of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) and other opposition figures like Hassan Ayariga and Bernard Monarh.

Clad in red and black clothes, the demonstrators carried various placards with messages targeted at President Nana Akufo-Addo.

Pulse Ghana collated the 7 most interesting ones. Check them out