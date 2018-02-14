Home > News > Politics >

Here's how Amidu performed at Parliament Appointment's committee


Special Prosecutor Here's how Martin Amidu performed at Appointment's committee [Infographic]

Martin Amidu responded to over 180 questions from all members of the committee in the over 7-hour long session.

  • Published:
play
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

When Special Prosecutor nominee, Martin Amidu was in parliament for his vetting, one thing was certain – he was destined to meet an individual he had openly taken on in the media for various reasons.

That individual, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, Member of Parliament for North Tongu who is a member of Parliament’s Appointment Committee had the duty to question the man known to many as Citizen Vigilante.

READ MORE: Martin Amidu is on an agenda to destroy NPP - Kennedy Agyapong

He responded to over 180 questions from all members of the committee in the over 7-hour long session.

The Citizen Vigilante as he is popularly referred to indicated that the country must be stabilised by protecting the national purse and ensuring that the citizens benefit from the nation's natural resources.

READ MORE: Rawlings reduced corruption to the barest minimum - Martin Amidu

He also said he cannot live in harmony with criminals in the country.

According to him, anyone who falls into his net will be drastically dealt with.

Pulse.com.gh brings you that interesting banter between Ablakwa as well as what the Minority Leader, Haruna Iddrissu, asked the nominee for your viewing pleasure.

play

 

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Author

Emmanuel Tornyi

Emmanuel Tornyi Reporter - Pulse. Category Editor for Politics and Campus. I love writing because the pen is mightier than the sword.

Recommended Articles

Out of Office: Prez. Nana Addo jets off for two-day conference in Nigeria Out of Office Prez. Nana Addo jets off for two-day conference in Nigeria
Appiah Menka's Death: NPP orders flags to fly at half-mast in honour of stalwart Appiah Menka's Death NPP orders flags to fly at half-mast in honour of stalwart
Bloated Government: Scrap these 6 'useless' ministries - ASEPA tells Akufo-Addo Bloated Government Scrap these 6 'useless' ministries - ASEPA tells Akufo-Addo
Witch-hunt: Martin Amidu is on an agenda to destroy NPP - Kennedy Agyapong Witch-hunt Martin Amidu is on an agenda to destroy NPP - Kennedy Agyapong
Endorsement: Amidu is the first Special Prosecutor as Parliament approves him Endorsement Amidu is the first Special Prosecutor as Parliament approves him
RIP: NPP stalwart Appiah Menka dies RIP NPP stalwart Appiah Menka dies

Recommended Videos

2018 SONA: Nana Addo delivers State of the Nation Address [Watch live] 2018 SONA Nana Addo delivers State of the Nation Address [Watch live]
2020 Polls: I'll contest as president in elections 2020 - Bukom Banku 2020 Polls I'll contest as president in elections 2020 - Bukom Banku
Political News: Liberia's George Weah slashes his salary by 25% Political News Liberia's George Weah slashes his salary by 25%



Top Articles

1 Special Prosecutor I may not have a handsome face but I care - Martin Amidubullet
2 Special Prosecutor Rawlings reduced corruption to the barest minimum -...bullet
3 Special Prosecutor Here is why Martin Amidu named Rawlings as...bullet
4 Bold Declaration Mahama will win 2020 elections - Prophet who...bullet
5 Special Prosecutor Call arrogant Martin Amidu to order - Kennedy...bullet
6 Bloated Government Scrap these 6 'useless' ministries - ASEPA...bullet
7 Strange Martin Amidu 'denounces' his children during vettingbullet
8 Job Creation Free SHS could worsen unemployment situation...bullet
9 RIP NPP stalwart Appiah Menka diesbullet
10 Internal wrangling I will fight NDC with my last...bullet

Related Articles

Bloated Government Scrap these 6 'useless' ministries - ASEPA tells Akufo-Addo
Witch-hunt Martin Amidu is on an agenda to destroy NPP - Kennedy Agyapong
Endorsement Amidu is the first Special Prosecutor as Parliament approves him
Special Prosecutor Call arrogant Martin Amidu to order - Kennedy Agyapong
Special Prosecutor Amidu says he is not taking the position to fill up Nsawam prison
Special Prosecutor I may not have a handsome face but I care - Martin Amidu
In US Intel chiefs say Russia meddling threatens 2018 vote
Judgement Debt Prof Mills didn’t sack me for insubordination – Martin Amidu
Corruption Fight I can't live with criminals - Martin Amidu
Special Prosecutor If you're hiding public funds abroad, Amidu will find you

Top Videos

1 Political News Liberia's George Weah slashes his salary by 25%bullet
2 2020 Polls I'll contest as president in elections 2020 - Bukom Bankubullet
3 Letter to the Government Ex president John Dramani Mahama dares NPP...bullet
4 State Owned Vehicles Kusi Boafo exposes Mahama’s dealsbullet
5 Nana Addo $5bn ‘missing’ from gold exports to UAEbullet
6 Gyankroma Akufo-Addo President’s daughter abandons duties as...bullet
7 2018 SONA Nana Addo delivers State of the Nation Address...bullet
8 Dr. Bawumia My husband is doing very well; he’ll return...bullet
9 Politics Akufo-Addo summons US ambassador over...bullet
10 Work Ethics Railways Minister sends 14 workers home...bullet

Politics

Special Prosecutor Amidu says he is not taking the position to fill up Nsawam prison
Former co-leader Serpil Kemalbay, flanked by colleagues Pervin Buldan and Sezai Temelli at a February 11 party congress, has been detained while charismatic former co-chief Selahattin Demirtas was jailed in November 2016 on terror charges
In Turkey Police detain former co-leader of Kurdish party
Left to Right, FBI Director Christopher Wray, CIA Director Mike Pompeo, Director of National Intelligence Dan Coats, Defense Intelligence Agency Director Robert Ashley, National Security Agency Director Michael Rogers, and National Geospatial Intelligence Agency Director Robert Cardillo, testify on Capitol Hill on February 13, 2018
In US Intel chiefs say Russia meddling threatens 2018 vote
Martin Amidu
Judgement Debt Prof Mills didn’t sack me for insubordination – Martin Amidu