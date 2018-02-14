news

When Special Prosecutor nominee, Martin Amidu was in parliament for his vetting, one thing was certain – he was destined to meet an individual he had openly taken on in the media for various reasons.

That individual, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, Member of Parliament for North Tongu who is a member of Parliament’s Appointment Committee had the duty to question the man known to many as Citizen Vigilante.

He responded to over 180 questions from all members of the committee in the over 7-hour long session.

The Citizen Vigilante as he is popularly referred to indicated that the country must be stabilised by protecting the national purse and ensuring that the citizens benefit from the nation's natural resources.

He also said he cannot live in harmony with criminals in the country.

According to him, anyone who falls into his net will be drastically dealt with.

Pulse.com.gh brings you that interesting banter between Ablakwa as well as what the Minority Leader, Haruna Iddrissu, asked the nominee for your viewing pleasure.