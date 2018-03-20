Home > News > Politics >

How social media reacted to US military base agreement


The agreement will also exempt the US from taxation of the military equipments they bring to Ghana.

The news that cabinet has approved an agreement with the United States to build a military base in Ghana sparked tons of reactions on Twitter and Facebook.

Joy FM reported in the morning that they have sighted a memo from cabinet that grants the US military unfettered access to military establishments.

The Minister of Defence Dominic Nitiwul has, however, denied that the agreement is about a military base but just a joint military partnership between the two countries.

Check out some of the top comments on the issue from Facebook and Twitter.

 

 

