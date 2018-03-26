Home > News > Politics >

Hypocrite Rawlings used to share coffee with Mahama - Smith


Internal Wrangling 'Hypocrite' Rawlings used to visit Mahama's office for coffee - Victor Smith

He said most of the decisions ex-President Mahama took while in office were in consultation with Jerry Rawlings.

Former Ghanaian Ambassador to the United Kingdom, Viictor Smith has described the founder of the NDC, Flt. Lt. Jerry Rawlings as being hypocritical.

Speaking on 21 Minutes with KKB, Smith described the ex-President as untruthful.

He said, “He [Rawlings] used to visit President Mahama to have coffee. I know that for a fact. When he arrives at President Mahama’s residence in the morning, he is given preferential treatment because of who he [is] you know…”.

Mr Smith said Rawlings is untruthful if he says President Mahama didn’t value or sought his counsel as someone who has been Head of State for a combined period of 19 years.

He bemoaned the attitude of the ex-President towards the own party he formed. Victor Smith said, "“So we don’t understand why he is doing this to us… that’s the why the NDC people should be asking him: why, why, why?”

Flt Lt. Rawlings on April 9th 2008 sent a text message to Mr Smith, then his official Spokesperson, directing him to write a letter to fire himself and copy the media. The two men have since not been on good terms with Victor Smith

