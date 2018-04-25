Home > News > Politics >

I didn't embezzle NDC's GHS 2 billion - Allotey Jacobs


Party Funds I didn't embezzle NDC's GHS 2 billion - Allotey Jacobs

Jacobs said their are some saboteurs at the party headquarters in Accra that are behind all these rumours and that his hands are clean.

The Central Regional Chairman of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Allotey Jacobs has debunked rumours that he embezzled an amount of GHS 2billion meant for campaigning in 2016.

He said he has no knowledge of such an amount a party supporter accused him of the embezzling recently.

According to him, there are some people in the party and at the NDC national headquarters, who are simply bent on trying to malign his name and undermine his authority in the region.

“I met an NDC executive and he accused of spending 2billion cedis that I was supposed to share with other members of the party…I am a wounded lion; I’m very bitter because of the unfair treatment from the NDC headquarters; undermining my chairmanship in the Central Region. Nobody gave me a pesewa; not even one T’shirt", he disclosed.

"...those kids with pampers who come into government and don’t know what life is…When they see you communicating with an NPP person, they say you’re selling yourself to the NPP. The campaign today is that whoever they see you with in the NPP means the NPP is to sponsor you to contest elections; that stupidity of mind”, he decried.

Corruption Charges EOCO freezes Opuni's account again
File Photo
Gargantuan Expenditure GHc81,000 blown on late Gomoa East DCE’s funeral
Franklin-Cudjoe
998 Presidential Staffers It’s a shame NPP is defending 998 Jubilee House staff - Cudjoe
Samira Bawumia
World Book Day Samira Bawumia, Dep Education Minister dance to Funny Face’s ‘Cow and Chicken’