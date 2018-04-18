Home > News > Politics >

I don't fear Martin Amidu - Ibrahim Mahama


Clean Hands I don't fear Martin Amidu - Ibrahim Mahama

Ibrahim Mahama, who is the brother of former President John Mahama has in the past been rumoured to have made his money by securing juicy contracts from his brother's presidency.

Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Engineers and Planners, Ibrahim Mahama has stated that he has nothing to fear about the Special Prosecutor, Martin Amidu.

He said his hands are clean therefore he has no business being afraid of the work of the Special Prosecutor.

“I want to set the record straight that I was who I was; I was successful. That’s why I can chop my money without looking back and thinking that Amidu is coming to call me. And that is the confidence I do have", Mahama said.

He, however, debunked this notion by saying: "I don’t go anyplace fearing my shadow, running away from my shadow. When I started business John Mahama hadn’t even picked up his forms to become MP".

Speaking to graduate students of the University of Ghana on how to become successful entrepreneurs at the 2018 GRASSAG Entrepreneurship Seminar, the founder of Engineers and Planners advised the youth to work hard instead of relying on politicians.

