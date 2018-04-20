Home > News > Politics >

I have 998 Presidential staffers - Akufo-Addo reveals


Bloated Government I have 998 Presidential staffers - Akufo-Addo reveals

The breakdown was given as nine ministers of state, 27 presidential staffers, 256 other/junior appointees and 706 employees of public/civil service staff.

Nana Akufo-Addo play

Nana Akufo-Addo
President Nana Addo Dankwah Akufo-Addo has revealed that there are nine hundred and ninety eight Presidential staffers currently working at the Flagstaff House.

The President revealed this in a list he presented to Parliament.

The release of the list is in compliance with Section 11 of the Presidential Office Act, 1993 (Act 463), which requires the President to submit annually to Parliament, a report on the staffing position of the Office of the President.

The number is the largest in the history of the Ghanaian Presidency and it adds up to the 110 Ministers President Akufo-Addo has appointed since he was sworn in.

