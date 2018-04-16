Home > News > Politics >

Akufo-Addo will rule Ghana till he is 91 years - Abronye DC


Old Age Akufo-Addo will rule Ghana till he is 91 years - Abronye DC

Abronye contended that Nana Addo will emulate the achievements of ex-Zimbabwean President, Robert Mugabe who was ousted recently at a very old age.

  • Published:
play
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Controversial Youth Organizer of the New Patriotic Party in the Brong Ahafo Region, Abronye DC has said President Akufo-Addo will serve for 8 years.

He said Nana will win the next elections in 2020 and serve till 2024.

“Nana Addo has made the presidency an envy of many. There is no way Ghanaians will disappoint him by not voting for him. He will continue his presidency till 2024 and even beyond. In fact, we will retire him when he gets to 91-years, the Mugabe age,”  he argued.

READ ALSO: Here are 5 Ministers that need an Obinim sticker to perform

Abronye contended that Nana Addo will emulate the achievements of ex-Zimbabwean President, Robert Mugabe who was ousted recently at a very old age.

President Akufo-Addo play

President Akufo-Addo

 

He cited the President’s proactive handling of issues such as Ghana’s participation in the ongoing Commonwealth Games in Australia as a commendable action that shows the quality in his leadership.

According to Abronye, President Akufo-Addo has been fulfilling his electoral promises to Ghanaians, an act he says will get Ghanaians to vote massively for him and the NPP.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Special Prosecutor: Nana Addo appointed a difficult man as Special Prosecutor - Prof Alabi Special Prosecutor Nana Addo appointed a difficult man as Special Prosecutor - Prof Alabi
Theft: Bernard Monarh's office burgled, GHC 6000 stolen Theft Bernard Monarh's office burgled, GHC 6000 stolen
Bloated Government: Development Authorities deputies appointments waste of resources - Franklin Cudjoe Bloated Government Development Authorities deputies appointments waste of resources - Franklin Cudjoe
Double Salary Saga: 9 former NDC Ministers face the CID today Double Salary Saga 9 former NDC Ministers face the CID today
Libel: Tarkwa MP sues party member for insulting him on 'WhatsApp' Libel Tarkwa MP sues party member for insulting him on 'WhatsApp'
Presidency: Akufo-Addo departs for Commonwealth meeting in UK Presidency Akufo-Addo departs for Commonwealth meeting in UK

Recommended Videos

Politics: $19 billion China loan will arrive in August – Hamid Politics $19 billion China loan will arrive in August – Hamid
Politics: Rev Owusu Bempah gets government appointment Politics Rev Owusu Bempah gets government appointment
Politics: Akufo-Addo needs “Obinim sticker” to perform – Mahama Politics Akufo-Addo needs “Obinim sticker” to perform – Mahama



Top Articles

1 Presidency Akufo-Addo departs for Commonwealth meeting in UKbullet
2 Double Salary Saga 9 former NDC Ministers face the CID todaybullet
3 Azaan Comments Sack Frimpong Boateng for saying WhatsApp should be...bullet
4 'My mother nearly fainted when she heard I was drunk - NDC...bullet
5 Vigilantism NPP vigilante group chase away NDC contractors in Tamalebullet
6 Libel Tarkwa MP sues party member for insulting him on 'WhatsApp'bullet
7 Obinim Sticker Akufo-Addo said worse things to Mahama in...bullet
8 Former First Lady Kennedy Agyapong goes after Lordina...bullet
9 Job For The Boys Rev Owusu Bempah gets government...bullet
10 Caveat Stop defaming me - Sedinam Tamakloe warns media...bullet

Top Videos

1 Gyankroma Akufo-Addo President’s daughter abandons duties as Art Council...bullet
2 Mo Ibrahim "You are crazy if you vote for old men as President"bullet
3 Greedy Bastards NDC infiltrated by self-seeking opportunists – Mahamabullet
4 Free SHS Funds Released By Government Government releases Ghc35.9m...bullet
5 Sack corrupt police officer Sack corrupt police officerbullet
6 Goals Former soccer star George Weah is Liberia's new presidentbullet
7 2020 Polls I'll contest as president in elections 2020 -...bullet
8 State Visit Mahama holds discussions with Dubai rulerbullet
9 Video Ex-president John Mahama preaches at Assemblies of...bullet
10 Dr. Bawumia My husband is doing very well; he’ll...bullet

Politics

Alhassan Suhuyini
NPP Elections Call shameful Bugri Naabu to order - Suhuyini tasks Bawumia
Kennedy Agyapong
Allegations NPP protecting corrupt NDC officials - Kennedy Agyapong
Sammy Awuku
Obinim Sticker Calling Nana Addo super incompetent unpresidential - Awuku
Mustapha Hamid
Levels Kweku Baako hasn't been a Minister before, don't compare us - Hamid