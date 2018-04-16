Akufo-Addo will rule Ghana till he is 91 years - Abronye DC

news

Controversial Youth Organizer of the New Patriotic Party in the Brong Ahafo Region, Abronye DC has said President Akufo-Addo will serve for 8 years.

He said Nana will win the next elections in 2020 and serve till 2024.

“Nana Addo has made the presidency an envy of many. There is no way Ghanaians will disappoint him by not voting for him. He will continue his presidency till 2024 and even beyond. In fact, we will retire him when he gets to 91-years, the Mugabe age,” he argued.

Abronye contended that Nana Addo will emulate the achievements of ex-Zimbabwean President, Robert Mugabe who was ousted recently at a very old age.

He cited the President’s proactive handling of issues such as Ghana’s participation in the ongoing Commonwealth Games in Australia as a commendable action that shows the quality in his leadership.

According to Abronye, President Akufo-Addo has been fulfilling his electoral promises to Ghanaians, an act he says will get Ghanaians to vote massively for him and the NPP.