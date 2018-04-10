Home > News > Politics >

Here are 5 Ministers that need an Obinim sticker to perform


  • Published:
play
Stickers of Angel Daniel Obinim, founder and leader of the International God's Way Church have gone viral on social media within the last two weeks.

The sticker, as members of his church gave testimonies about, solves all problems.

Therefore any challenge you face in your life, an Obinim sticker is your solution.

This frenzy crossed over to the political sphere during the weekend when ex-President Mahama said Nana Akufo-Addo needs an Obinim sticker to cure his incompetence.

READ ALSO:  Mahama was only joking with ‘Obinim sticker’ statement – Bawa Mogtari

The statement has generated a lot of discussions in the media on who really needs an Obinim sticker to perform.

We, therefore, compiled a list of 5 Ministers who have been flayed by Ghanaians for non-performance. Perhaps an Obinim sticker can help them?

Let's find out.

 

Joseph Koffi Adda: The Minister of Sanitation has taken the biggest chunk of criticism of Ministers under the government of Nana Addo. Mainly because many Ghanaians feel Accra and Ghana as a whole is becoming filthy by the day and his Ministry sits unconcerned.

Minister of Sanitation play

Minister of Sanitation

 

Ama Dokuaa Asiamah-Adjei: The Deputy Minister of Information has come under a lot criticism recently for a Facebook post on shenanigans of ex-President Mahama in elections observing across Africa. She was flayed for the poor grammar she used in the post.

Deputy Minister of Information play

Deputy Minister of Information

 

Mustapha Hamid: The Minister of Information has been labelled as the 'Minister of Misinformation' in some quarters on social media. Just recently, NDC General Secretary Asiedu Nketiah called for Hamid's head to be examined since he is putting out to many untruths out there.

Information Minister, Mustapha Hamid play

Information Minister, Mustapha Hamid

 

Dr. Owusu Afriyie Akoto: The Minister of Agriculture was criticised for claiming government has created over 700,000 jobs with the Planting for Food and Jobs initiative. Recently, a group of farmers called for the sack Dr. Akoto for his negligence of farmers.

Dr Akoto play

Dr Akoto

 

Ken Ofori-Atta: The Minister of Finance has been one of the most criticized ministers under the current NPP government especially from the opposition NDC. They have issued a lot of calls for his resignation due to his role in the 'Ken Bond' saga and the challenges the economy is facing.

Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta play

Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta
