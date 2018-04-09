Home > News > Politics >

Mahama was only joking with ‘Obinim sticker’ statement – Bawa Mogtari


The special aide to former President John Dramani Mahama said even though the comment was a joke it was an uppercut to Mr. Akufo-Addo.

The special aide to former President John Dramani Mahama has said that her boss’ Obinim sticker comment was only a joke and must be taken as such.

In an interview with Accra-based Starr FM, Joyce Bawa Mogtari said even though the comment was a joke it was an uppercut to Mr. Akufo-Addo.

“I think the comment from John Mahama was an uppercut if we were in a boxing arena…Obinim stickers have become a very topical issue. John Mahama was just kidding when he mentioned the Obinim sticker. It was just a joke and let’s take it as such.”

“I don’ think the joke on the Obinim Sticker was a bad joke. It was just a joke and we should take it as such,” he added.

Former President John Mahama during a Unity walk in Wa in the Upper West region, that he recommends the Obinim sticker for his successor so he can become competent.

“You do not win an election on the weakness of your opponent. You win an election because the electorate have confidence in you. And so even though NPP is proving super incompetent, we cannot sit and relax and say because they are super incompetent we are going to win the next election. So we are going to work hard to win.”

“I have been watching social media lately, and there’s something that has come, and I think it cures everything. It’s the Obinim sticker, the President and his government need an Obinim sticker. If it really works, then I think they need the sticker. So I am saying that we cannot depend on their incompetence, we need to work hard to gain the support of the electorate,” Mr Mahama added.

After his comment, members of the general public have criticised him. However, Joyce Bawa Mogtari said it was only a humorous comment her boss made and must be seen as such.

Magdalene Teiko Larnyoh

Magdalene Teiko Larnyoh

