I was going to be killed like JB Danquah - Ken Agyapong

Maverick politician and Member of Parliament for Assin Central, Kennedy Agyapong has revealed that he would have been dead by now if not for a god sent informant.

He said he was supposed to be murdered like the late NPP MP for Abuakwa North, JB Danquah.

He said, "My informant is my savior and I hold him in high esteem because he saved my life. The same style they used in killing J.B that was what they intended to use in finishing me”.

According to him, the intervention of Mohammed Alhassan then Inspector General of Police helped matters as released convicts were hired by some politicians to kill him for reasons to date he is yet to be told.

Speaking on Oman FM's "Boiling Point", Agyapong further narrated how the incident happened. He said, “They deceived them I live at Cantonments and dressed like a Muslim because I seldom dress that way. They stormed the house, put off the lights and started shooting but the police returned fire and killed three of them. I am told the house belonged to a former IGP”.

Hon J.B Danquah was murdered in his East Legon residence by unknown gunmen in 2016.