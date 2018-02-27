Home > News > Politics >

I was going to be killed like JB Danquah - Ken Agyapong


Revelations I was supposed to be murdered like J.B Danquah - Ken Agyapong reveals

According to him, the intervention of Mohammed Alhassan then Inspector General of Police helped matters as released convicts were hired by some politicians to kill him for reasons to date he is yet to be told.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Kennedy Agyapong play

Kennedy Agyapong
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Maverick politician and Member of Parliament for Assin Central, Kennedy Agyapong has revealed that he would have been dead by now if not for a god sent informant.

He said he was supposed to be murdered like the late NPP MP for Abuakwa North, JB Danquah.

He said, "My informant is my savior and I hold him in high esteem because he saved my life. The same style they used in killing J.B that was what they intended to use in finishing me”.

READ ALSO:

According to him, the intervention of Mohammed Alhassan then Inspector General of Police helped matters as released convicts were hired by some politicians to kill him for reasons to date he is yet to be told.

Kennedy Agyapong play

Kennedy Agyapong

 

Speaking on Oman FM's "Boiling Point", Agyapong further narrated how the incident happened. He said, “They deceived them I live at Cantonments and dressed like a Muslim because I seldom dress that way. They stormed the house, put off the lights and started shooting but the police returned fire and killed three of them. I am told the house belonged to a former IGP”.

Hon J.B Danquah was murdered in his East Legon residence by unknown gunmen in 2016.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Political Fire: Napo not fit to be a Minister - Kofi Adams Political Fire Napo not fit to be a Minister - Kofi Adams
Hassan Ahmed: Head of State Protocol did no wrong at US Governors’ Summit, Presidency clarifies Hassan Ahmed Head of State Protocol did no wrong at US Governors’ Summit, Presidency clarifies
Free SHS: Mahama doesn't understand what he reads - Minister Free SHS Mahama doesn't understand what he reads - Minister
Founding Father: Rawlings predicts long stay in opposition for NDC if... Founding Father Rawlings predicts long stay in opposition for NDC if...
Opposition Party: NDC ‘sells out’ Nii Lante; says it will be absurd to free Abuga Pele Opposition Party NDC ‘sells out’ Nii Lante; says it will be absurd to free Abuga Pele
Founding Father: Rawlings won't campaign for NDC in 2020 - Owusu Bempah Founding Father Rawlings won't campaign for NDC in 2020 - Owusu Bempah

Recommended Videos

GYEEDA Trial: Vanderpuye: NDC will win 2020 and free Abuga Pele GYEEDA Trial Vanderpuye: NDC will win 2020 and free Abuga Pele
Sack corrupt police officer: Sack corrupt police officer Sack corrupt police officer Sack corrupt police officer
Political News: Nana Addo In Togo To Hold Talks On Political Crisis Political News Nana Addo In Togo To Hold Talks On Political Crisis



Top Articles

1 Mohammed Alidu NPP man collapses after losing electionbullet
2 Election Petition? NPP did not win election 2016 - Mahama claimsbullet
3 Yawa Pai Just a small embarrassing handshake moment involving Nana Addobullet
4 Sad NPP Women Organiser for Abura-Asebu dies soon after winning...bullet
5 Hassan Ahmed Head of State Protocol did no wrong at US...bullet
6 Slander Opposition MP sentenced for insulting presidentbullet
7 Fuel Hikes Mahama blasts NPP gov’t over frequent increase in...bullet
8 Opposition Party NDC ‘sells out’ Nii Lante; says it will...bullet
9 Revelations I was supposed to be murdered like J.B...bullet
10 Corruption Fight Mahama's SHS will be converted into...bullet

Top Videos

1 Nana Addo $5bn ‘missing’ from gold exports to UAEbullet
2 2020 Polls I'll contest as president in elections 2020 - Bukom Bankubullet
3 Letter to the Government Ex president John Dramani Mahama dares NPP...bullet
4 Gyankroma Akufo-Addo President’s daughter abandons duties as Art...bullet
5 State Owned Vehicles Kusi Boafo exposes Mahama’s dealsbullet
6 Warning Your bad, terrible language will take us to opposition...bullet
7 Sack corrupt police officer Sack corrupt police officerbullet
8 Political News Liberia's George Weah slashes his salary by 25%bullet
9 Work Ethics Railways Minister sends 14 workers home for...bullet
10 Politics Nana Addo to rename Wa Poly after Hilla Limannbullet

Politics

Edward Asadu
Assault NPP MP sent his boys to destroy my testicles - Aspiring chairman
Sierra Leone Elections Mahama to lead Commonwealth Observer Group
Education Minister Napo
Free SHS If you wish us bad luck, it will fall back on you - Napo fires Mahama
Special Prosecutor Martin Amidu will work with a mediocre team - NDC MP