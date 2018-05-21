Home > News > Politics >

I'll advise Mahama not to contest elections 2020 - Prof Asare


Stephen Kwaku Asare has urged Mahama not to on grounds that he has already served the country in various capacities.

Former President John Mahama play

Former President John Mahama
Law Professor, Stephen Kwaku Asare, has sent a strong warning to former President John Mahama to change his mind to contest the presidential elections in 2020.

He said nothing has changed from the factors that led to the defeat of Mahama in the 2016 election for him to make a comeback.

His comments come at the back of Mahama who has declared his intentions to contest the 2020 elections.

Mahama said he has listened to calls from supporters of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) for him to lead the party again.

He said he will not disappoint them.

Professor Asare is popularly referred to as Kwaku Azar play

Professor Asare is popularly referred to as Kwaku Azar

 

But Prof Stephen Asare, popularly known as Prof Azar in a Facebook post advised Mahama not to contest.

He wrote "I firmly believe that people should be free to run for any office. However, if ex President John Dramani Mahama asked me for advice on whether to run for office in 2020, I will urge him not to on grounds that he has already served the country in various capacities, including as MP, Minister, VP and President and he should now use his cumulative knowledge and experience to write a book and to serve as a statesman.

"Please note that this is free, unsolicited and non-professional advice that is not binding on the ex President or anyone else. Da Yie!."

