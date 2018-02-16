I'll disrespect Mr Speaker if he allows me – Haruna Iddrisu

news

The Minority leader Haruna Iddrisu has expressed disappointment at the conduct of the Speaker of Parliament, Prof. Aaron Mike Ocquaye during sitting on Thursday, February 15.

The opposition lawmaker said he was not given the chance to speak when he wanted to do so until the Majority leader had spoken.

Speaking on the floor of Parliament on the Special petroleum task after standing on his feet for ten minutes, he was allowed to speak after the Majority leader, Osei Kyei Mensah Bonsu had spoken.

He said "Mr Speaker I am sad at the way you have treated me as Minority Leader. I stood up before the Majority Leader. You owe me that courtesy and that respect. Mr. Speaker, even after hearing him [Majority Leader], you have still not decided whether to hear me or not."

Haruna Iddrisu who doubles as Tamale South MP argued that, he was acting within the Standing Orders of Parliament, citing order 130.

Moreover, he directed the attention of the Speaker towards the Standing Orders of Parliament

He said "You must respect the Standing Orders as chair of this House…therefore, you owe me every duty and every standard of care to hear me on this matter."