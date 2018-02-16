Home > News > Politics >

I'll disrespect Mr Speaker if he allows me – Haruna Iddrisu


Unfair Treatment Mr Speaker, I'll disrespect you if you allow me – Haruna Iddrisu

The opposition lawmaker said he was not given the chance to speak when he wanted to do so until the Majority leader had spoken.

  • Published:
Minority leader Haruna Iddrisu play

Minority leader Haruna Iddrisu
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

The Minority leader Haruna Iddrisu has expressed disappointment at the conduct of the Speaker of Parliament, Prof. Aaron Mike Ocquaye during sitting on Thursday, February 15.

The opposition lawmaker said he was not given the chance to speak when he wanted to do so until the Majority leader had spoken.

Speaking on the floor of Parliament on the Special petroleum task after standing on his feet for ten minutes, he was allowed to speak after the Majority leader, Osei Kyei Mensah Bonsu had spoken.

READ MORE: Minority walks out of debate over committee report

He said "Mr Speaker I am sad at the way you have treated me as Minority Leader. I stood up before the Majority Leader. You owe me that courtesy and that respect. Mr. Speaker, even after hearing him [Majority Leader], you have still not decided whether to hear me or not."

play Prof. Mike Ocquaye, Speaker of Parliament

 

Haruna Iddrisu who doubles as Tamale South MP argued that, he was acting within the Standing Orders of Parliament, citing order 130.

READ ALSO: Sack Ken Ofori-Atta or... - Minority tells Nana Addo

Moreover, he directed the attention of the Speaker towards the Standing Orders of Parliament

He said "You must respect the Standing Orders as chair of this House…therefore, you owe me every duty and every standard of care to hear me on this matter."

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Author

Emmanuel Tornyi

Emmanuel Tornyi Reporter - Pulse. Category Editor for Politics and Campus. I love writing because the pen is mightier than the sword.

Recommended Articles

#SONA2018: State of Nation address turns State of promises address [Opinion] #SONA2018 State of Nation address turns State of promises address [Opinion]
Love In The Air: Nana Addo and Rebecca are the cutest first couple ever; Vals Day proved it Love In The Air Nana Addo and Rebecca are the cutest first couple ever; Vals Day proved it
Revenue Mobilization: Stop the 'lazy' revenue generation approach - Energy expert charges gov't Revenue Mobilization Stop the 'lazy' revenue generation approach - Energy expert charges gov't
Chairmanship Race: Dr. Amoako-Tuffour fires Sammy Crabbe over intentions to contest Chairmanship Race Dr. Amoako-Tuffour fires Sammy Crabbe over intentions to contest
Bad Performers: Sack incompetent ministers - AFAG admonishes Akufo-Addo Bad Performers Sack incompetent ministers - AFAG admonishes Akufo-Addo
Out of Office: Prez. Nana Addo jets off for two-day conference in Nigeria Out of Office Prez. Nana Addo jets off for two-day conference in Nigeria

Recommended Videos

2018 SONA: Nana Addo delivers State of the Nation Address [Watch live] 2018 SONA Nana Addo delivers State of the Nation Address [Watch live]
2020 Polls: I'll contest as president in elections 2020 - Bukom Banku 2020 Polls I'll contest as president in elections 2020 - Bukom Banku
Political News: Liberia's George Weah slashes his salary by 25% Political News Liberia's George Weah slashes his salary by 25%



Top Articles

1 Special Prosecutor Call arrogant Martin Amidu to order - Kennedy Agyapongbullet
2 Bloated Government Scrap these 6 'useless' ministries - ASEPA tells...bullet
3 RIP NPP stalwart Appiah Menka diesbullet
4 Special Prosecutor Here is why Martin Amidu named Rawlings as...bullet
5 Appiah Menka's Death NPP orders flags to fly at half-mast in...bullet
6 Bold Declaration Mahama will win 2020 elections - Prophet who...bullet
7 Witch-hunt Martin Amidu is on an agenda to destroy NPP -...bullet
8 Special Prosecutor Here's how Martin Amidu performed at...bullet
9 Special Prosecutor I may not have a handsome face but I...bullet
10 Special Prosecutor Rawlings reduced corruption to the...bullet

Related Articles

Transition Speaker Oquaye is acting president again
NPP Government MPs recalled for Speaker to be sworn in as acting president
Republic Day Speaker described as ‘anti-Nkrumah’ for proposing Republic Day change
Osei Kyei Mensah Bonsu Majority Leader installed as ‘Sompahene’
Independence History Nana Addo wants family members recognised with Founder's Day - NDC MP
In Parliament Speaker of Parliament hits back at Minority over bias claims
Bribery Scandal Ayariga signs letter apologising to parliament
Parliamentary Bribery Saga Ruling on bribery report to be delivered ‘in due course’
Full List Know your leadership of the 7th parliament

Top Videos

1 2020 Polls I'll contest as president in elections 2020 - Bukom Bankubullet
2 Political News Liberia's George Weah slashes his salary by 25%bullet
3 Gyankroma Akufo-Addo President’s daughter abandons duties as Art...bullet
4 Nana Addo $5bn ‘missing’ from gold exports to UAEbullet
5 Politics Nana Addo to rename Wa Poly after Hilla Limannbullet
6 Dr. Bawumia My husband is doing very well; he’ll return soon –...bullet
7 State Owned Vehicles Kusi Boafo exposes Mahama’s dealsbullet
8 Government News Names you can't register according to...bullet
9 Warning Your bad, terrible language will take us to...bullet
10 Letter to the Government Ex president John Dramani...bullet

Politics

Endorsement Amidu is the first Special Prosecutor as Parliament approves him
Special Prosecutor Amidu says he is not taking the position to fill up Nsawam prison
Former co-leader Serpil Kemalbay, flanked by colleagues Pervin Buldan and Sezai Temelli at a February 11 party congress, has been detained while charismatic former co-chief Selahattin Demirtas was jailed in November 2016 on terror charges
In Turkey Police detain former co-leader of Kurdish party
Left to Right, FBI Director Christopher Wray, CIA Director Mike Pompeo, Director of National Intelligence Dan Coats, Defense Intelligence Agency Director Robert Ashley, National Security Agency Director Michael Rogers, and National Geospatial Intelligence Agency Director Robert Cardillo, testify on Capitol Hill on February 13, 2018
In US Intel chiefs say Russia meddling threatens 2018 vote