I'll run for President in 2020 - KNUST lecturer

A political lecturer at the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology, Dr. Amakye Boateng has indicated his plans to contest for President in 2020.

Speaking on Kumasi-based Angel FM, he said: "2020 I will contest as an independent presidential candidate”

“As somebody from Ashanti Region, my running mate will come from the Volta Region the stronghold of the National Democratic Congress (NDC)”, he added.

Dr. Boateng has been a harsh critic of the previous NDC administration and the current NPP government. He accused them of being tone-deaf to the plight of Ghanaians therefore the need for a new force to steer the affairs of the country.

“The NDC have taken people in the Volta Region for granted and NPP same in Ashanti Region for a period of years they ruled. … people in these regions should not give them chance”, Dr. Amakye Boateng admonished.

The Lecturer also said the NPP government has given a deaf ear to advice from people who have the knowledge on good governance and policies.