I'll run for President in 2020 - KNUST lecturer


I'll run for President in 2020 - KNUST lecturer

“As somebody from Ashanti Region, my running mate will come from the Volta Region the stronghold of the National Democratic Congress (NDC)”, he added.

Amakye Boateng

Amakye Boateng
A political lecturer at the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology, Dr. Amakye Boateng has indicated his plans to contest for President in 2020.

Speaking on Kumasi-based Angel FM, he said: "2020 I will contest as an independent presidential candidate”

Dr. Boateng has been a harsh critic of the previous NDC administration and the current NPP government. He accused them of being tone-deaf to the plight of Ghanaians therefore the need for a new force to steer the affairs of the country.

“The NDC have taken people in the Volta Region for granted and NPP same in Ashanti Region for a period of years they ruled. … people in these regions should not give them chance”, Dr. Amakye Boateng admonished.

The Lecturer also said the NPP government has given a deaf ear to advice from people who have the knowledge on good governance and policies.

