Invincible Forces will become Ghana's Boko Haram - Sammy Crabbe


Invincible Forces will become Ghana's Boko Haram - Sammy Crabbe

"What we are forgetting is that these things can grow and when they grow they get out of hand, when they get out of hand it will affect each and every one of us,” he explained.

Sammy Crabbe

Sammy Crabbe
Suspended Second Vive Chairman of the New Patriotic Party, Sammy Crabbe has warned of the dangers of government's tolerance of vigilante group Invincible Forces.

He said this is likely to lead to our own version of Nigeria's terrorist group, Boko Haram.

“Boko Haram did not just fall from the sky. They were political operatives in Nigeria just like invincible forces and they fell out with the establishment. Somebody gave them religion and put some money in them and this is what we have", he explained.



Invincible Forces is a security group with various branches across the country instituted by the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) government.



Sammy Crabbe

 

Crabbe called on President Akufo-Addo to disband this group before it becomes a menace we can't contain as a country.

“Your responsibility in the new patriotic party is a responsibility towards Ghana so you can’t just be making decisions and doing things within and think that those things will not overflow to Ghana, it will play out,” he said.

The Invisible Forces, have in recent time been involved in several acts of violence across the country including chasing out a judge from a court room and breaking free some of their members who were arrested for other acts of violence

