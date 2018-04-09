Home > News > Politics >

I've made NPP more popular in the Northern Region - Bugri Nabu


Good Work I've made NPP more popular in the Northern Region - Bugri Naabu

According to the outspoken NPP Chairman, they have closed the gap in numbers between them and the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC).

  • Published:
Northern regional Chairman of NPP, Bugri Naabu

Northern regional Chairman of NPP, Bugri Naabu
The Northern Regional Chairman of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP), Bugri Naabu has lauded his achievements in the Northern Region has been spectacular.

He claims under his reign, the NPP have become more popular in the Northern Region.

“A lot has changed [in the NPP] because we used to beg people to join the party, but today people who are rushing to get our [membership] cards are uncountable. This is because I’ve sold the good message of the party to every nook and cranny of the Northern region. There was not a single village in the region I did not go to campaign for the party", he said.

According to the outspoken NPP Chairman, they have closed the gap in numbers between them and the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC).

Bugri Naabu play

Bugri Naabu

 

He said results from the last general elections in the region strongly backs his claims. Bugri Naabu asked delegates in the Northern Region to vote massively for him in the upcoming regional elections.

“I wish to thank all our party members and remind everyone that I’m presenting myself again to be elected as the regional chairman. Give me the mandate again and let’s work to secure victory for the party in 2020. I promise that those who have not yet secured jobs will be given jobs. MASLOC will soon begin work. Anyone who needs a loan expand their business will be given,”, he added.

