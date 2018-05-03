John Boadu, other NPP executives kneel to beg ‘furious’ Asantehene

news

Acting General Secretary of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP), John Boadu, and other executives of the party dropped to their knees to apologise to the Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II.

This was after the powerful king complained about attempts by some government officials to put him in bad standing with the Akyems.

READ ALSO: Free Education: Otumfuo expresses delight over free SHS

The likes of John Boadu, Ashanti Regional Minister, Simon Osei Mensah, party Regional Chairman, Bernard Antwi Boasiako, and Regional Coordinator of the National Disaster Management Organization, Kwabena Senkyire, were among those present at the Manhyia Palace to beg the Asantehene.

Accra-based Joy FM reports that the group of NPP executives dropped to their knees as they begged the king to in a bid to suppress his anger.

The report indicates that Otumfuo’s linguist, Baffour Kantankrakyi, had to step in to intercede on behalf of the NPP bigwigs.

The linguist pleaded with the Ashanti overlord to “pardon” and “forgive” his grandchildren who, at that point, where still on their knees seeking mercy from the king.

READ ALSO: Video: Asantehene dances at late mother's funeral

"Your own grand children. Regional Minister, the Mayor and John Boadu. They say this is a surprise to them.

"As a caring parent, you don’t harbour ill-feeling. They are pleading for pardon. Please, forgive them,’’ Baffour Kantankrakyi said.