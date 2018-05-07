news

Hajia Fati, a member of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) who assaulted a journalist at the party's headquarters has justified her actions.

She said, she slapped Ama Sekyiwaa, a journalist with Accra based radio station Adom FM, because the reporter did not introduce herself adding that she had not sought her permission before taking pictures.

In an interview on Accra-based Joy FM, Hajia Fati said, "I don't know anyone but I remember slapping a lady. She didn't approach me and all I saw was that she was taking a picture of me. I thought it was one of Sammy Crabbe's people who wanted to take a picture of me so I slapped her.

"She didn't look like a journalist, she was looking like a normal lady who sells onions. I want you to withdraw the statement that she's your colleague because I don't know any of your colleagues."

READ MORE: Hajia Fati threatens to sue Kwabena Agyepong

Background

Sekyiwaa said she received a slap on her face from the 'fiery' NPP fanatic when she tried interviewing about the impending National Delegates Conference.

Narrating the incident, Ama said the assault happened after Hajia Fati tried to deny the suspended Second Vice Chairman of the party, Sammy Crabbe to pick up a form to contest for the Chairmanship position.

She said, "Hajia Fati came in after Sammy Crabbe had been asked to go and bring money. Actually, he came with a banker’s draft from the Ghana commercial bank, and he was asked to go and bring cash because they were taking cash."

"About 15 minutes after Sammy Crabbe left, Hajia Fati came in very angry and she was saying that she will not allow Sammy Crabbe to pick the [nomination] forms," she added.

READ ALSO: Adom FM's journalist reportedly slapped by Hajia Fati at NPP Headquarters

"I got closer to her. I wanted to interview her so I took my phone out. I wanted to take a picture and so as soon as she turned, she looked at my face and asked me why I was taking pictures of her. I didn’t utter a word. She slapped me in the face, on my mouth and she almost took the phone from me," she narrated.

Hajia Fati has been in the news on several occasions for her threats to journalists who report negatively about the New Patriotic Party (NPP).