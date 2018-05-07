Home > News > Politics >

Journalist I assaulted looked like an onion seller - Hajia Fati brags


Justification Journalist I assaulted looked like an onion seller - NPP's Hajia Fati brags

The journalist said she received a slap on her face from the 'fiery' NPP fanatic when she tried interviewing about the impending National Delegates Conference.

  • Published:
Hajia Fati play

Hajia Fati
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Hajia Fati, a member of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) who assaulted a journalist at the party's headquarters has justified her actions.

She said, she slapped Ama Sekyiwaa, a journalist with Accra based radio station Adom FM, because the reporter did not introduce herself adding that she had not sought her permission before taking pictures.

In an interview on Accra-based Joy FM, Hajia Fati said, "I don't know anyone but I remember slapping a lady. She didn't approach me and all I saw was that she was taking a picture of me. I thought it was one of Sammy Crabbe's people who wanted to take a picture of me so I slapped her.

"She didn't look like a journalist, she was looking like a normal lady who sells onions. I want you to withdraw the statement that she's your colleague because I don't know any of your colleagues."

READ MORE: Hajia Fati threatens to sue Kwabena Agyepong

Background

Sekyiwaa said she received a slap on her face from the 'fiery' NPP fanatic when she tried interviewing about the impending National Delegates Conference.

Hajia Fati play

Hajia Fati

 

Narrating the incident, Ama said the assault happened after Hajia Fati tried to deny the suspended Second Vice Chairman of the party, Sammy Crabbe to pick up a form to contest for the Chairmanship position.

She said, "Hajia Fati came in after Sammy Crabbe had been asked to go and bring money. Actually, he came with a banker’s draft from the Ghana commercial bank, and he was asked to go and bring cash because they were taking cash."

"About 15 minutes after Sammy Crabbe left, Hajia Fati came in very angry and she was saying that she will not allow Sammy Crabbe to pick the [nomination] forms," she added.

READ ALSO: Adom FM's journalist reportedly slapped by Hajia Fati at NPP Headquarters

"I got closer to her. I wanted to interview her so I took my phone out. I wanted to take a picture and so as soon as she turned, she looked at my face and asked me why I was taking pictures of her. I didn’t utter a word. She slapped me in the face, on my mouth and she almost took the phone from me," she narrated.

Hajia Fati has been in the news on several occasions for her threats to journalists who report negatively about the New Patriotic Party (NPP).

 

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Author

Emmanuel Tornyi

Emmanuel Tornyi Reporter - Pulse. Category Editor for Politics and Campus. I love writing because the pen is mightier than the sword.

Recommended Articles

Ward Congresses: Okorocha, Yari meet President Buhari in Daura, update him on outcome Ward Congresses Okorocha, Yari meet President Buhari in Daura, update him on outcome
Buhari: President departs Daura for Abuja after APC congress Buhari President departs Daura for Abuja after APC congress
Confidence: NPP will retire Mahama in 2020 - Chairman Wontumi Confidence NPP will retire Mahama in 2020 - Chairman Wontumi
Shots Fired: Thank Nana Addo for fixing NDC mess - NPP Vice Chairperson hopeful Shots Fired Thank Nana Addo for fixing NDC mess - NPP Vice Chairperson hopeful
Gargantuan Promises: Nana Addo deceived us - Unemployed nurses cry Gargantuan Promises Nana Addo deceived us - Unemployed nurses cry
Drug Abuse: Speak sense and stop abusing Tramadol - NPP man jabs Asiedu Nketia Drug Abuse Speak sense and stop abusing Tramadol - NPP man jabs Asiedu Nketia

Recommended Videos

Politics: Akufo-Addo running 'incompetent family & friends' Government Politics Akufo-Addo running 'incompetent family & friends' Government
Ghana's Finances: NPP's alarming borrowing might get us back to HIPC - Spio Garbrah Ghana's Finances NPP's alarming borrowing might get us back to HIPC - Spio Garbrah
Politics: Osafo Maafo to head ‘Ghana Beyond Aid Committee’ Politics Osafo Maafo to head ‘Ghana Beyond Aid Committee’



Top Articles

1 Jubilee House Akufo-Addo's presidency not good for Ghana - Prophet saysbullet
2 Assault Adom FM's journalist reportedly slapped by Hajia Fati at NPP...bullet
3 Ex-President Conman comments: Mahama suggests Amewu wasn't brought...bullet
4 Politics In Bolga, Mahama rips into Akufo-Addo for loading...bullet
5 Disappointment NPP is ungrateful; Delta Force member joins NDCbullet
6 Gargantuan Promises Nana Addo deceived us - Unemployed nurses crybullet
7 Election 2020 Mahama to declare presidential bid "very soon"bullet
8 Development Ashanti chiefs criticise NPP over snail-pace...bullet
9 Recalled Akufo-Addo reinstates Upper West Regional Ministerbullet
10 Gabby, Bediatuo named as NPP gurus who angered Asantehenebullet

Related Articles

NPP Primaries Sammy Crabbe not eligible to contest chairmanship race - NPP
Assault Adom FM's journalist reportedly slapped by Hajia Fati at NPP Headquarters
Northern Region NPP primaries: Bugri Naabu loses election in monumental upset
Saboteurs Akufo-Addo's appointees sabotaging me - Bugri Naabu
EC Brouhaha EC receives $12m from NDC as ‘thank you’ money?
Bawumia's Sick Leave Veep returns home from sick leave today
Local Government Nana Addo nominates 5 DCEs
Political Threat NPP loyalist threatens to kill journalist for criticizing Sanitation Minister
Bawumia’s Health Veep not in hospital, lives in “small rented flat” in London – Gabby
Dr Bawumia’s Health Veep will be back soon; he’s doing well – Samira

Top Videos

1 State Visit Mahama holds discussions with Dubai rulerbullet
2 Nana Addo $5bn ‘missing’ from gold exports to UAEbullet
3 Gyankroma Akufo-Addo President’s daughter abandons duties as Art...bullet
4 Mo Ibrahim "You are crazy if you vote for old men as President"bullet
5 Political News Liberia's George Weah slashes his salary by 25%bullet
6 Sierra Leone elections Mahama pays courtesy call on President...bullet
7 2018 SONA Nana Addo delivers State of the Nation Address...bullet
8 Sack corrupt police officer Sack corrupt police officerbullet
9 2020 Polls I'll contest as president in elections 2020 -...bullet
10 Dr. Bawumia My husband is doing very well; he’ll...bullet

Politics

Deputy General Secretary of NDC Koku Anyidoho
Caveat Stop politicizing the civil service - Koku Anyidoho warns NPP
Former Minister of Trades and Industry Dr. Ekow Spio Garbrah
Ghana's Finances NPP's alarming borrowing might get us back to HIPC - Spio Garbrah
NDC Unity Walk Akufo-Addo government can't take criticism - Mahama
NPP Primaries Sammy Crabbe not eligible to contest chairmanship race - NPP