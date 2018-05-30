Ken Agyapong reveals the 'real' face of Anas

news

The NPP Member of Parliament for Assin Central Constituency, Kennedy Agyapong has revealed the true identity of ace investigative journalist Anas Aremeyaw Anas on Net2 TV.

Agyapong released the picture of a young man supposedly to be that of the Tiger Eye PI journalist on the Dialogue News Programme on Wednesday morning.

The outspoken MP has been threatening to expose the world acclaimed journalist for being corrupt and using foul means to solicit for information after his latest work led to the arrest of GFA President Kwesi Nyantakyi.

Kennedy Agyapong claimed he had pictures of properties owned by the investigative journalist to prove that he [Anas] is not clean.



“I will expose Anas because he is not clean. I will put my life on the line against Anas”, he stated.

Agyapong said this in relation to the recent expose by Anas of some shady and corrupt deals in Ghana football.

Anas in earlier tweet shared a WhatsApp conversation between Kennedy Agyapong and an informant soliciting for pictures of Anas.

In the chat, it seems the unnamed person was bent on exposing Anas with the images which he shared. The “exposer” then adds that Anas had bleached to look fairer.

Whether the supposed picture released by Agypaong and his Net 2 TV is the right one, we will keep you updated on this ensuing story.