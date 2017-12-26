Liberia Elections :  Mahama arrives in Liberia to monitor election run-off

news

Former President John Mahama has arrived in Monrovia, Liberia to monitor and report on the election runoff, which is set to take place on Boxing Day, December 26.

He is leading the Commonwealth Observer Group to report on the elections in Liberia.

The team will check compliance with electoral laws.

As former Chair of the ECOWAS Authority of Heads of State and Government, Mahama has been celebrated for his commitment to ensuring the stability of the sub-region and the continent generally.

The election comes off between current Vice President John Boakai of the Unity Party, and former footballer George Weah of the Coalition for Democratic Change (CDC).

A technical support team, which is led by former Chairman of former Electoral Commissioner, Dr. Kwadwo Afari Gyan, assisted the Liberian NEC to update their systems, tackle the queries of the political parties, and to meet the directives of the Liberian Supreme Court.

John Mahama also had separate meetings with the two candidates going into the run-off, John Boakai and George Weah.

During the meeting, Mahama called for a peaceful vote.

He also reminded Liberians of the sanctity of the polls, and the stability of the country after the elections, will depend on them and not ECOWAS, the observers or the UN.