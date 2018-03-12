Mahama can't be President again - NPP Chairman

news

The New Patriotic Party (NPP) Chairman for the Tema East Constituency, Nene Ofoe Teye, has slammed ex-President John Mahama saying he can never rules Ghana again.

He said the likely candidate for the National Democratic Congress (NDC) in the 2020 General Elections is finished politically.

Nene said, "The things that we have discovered from his administration are ready to be put before Ghanaians and I promise you that by the time Ghanaians will see the full extent to which he bled this nation, nobody will have pity for him."

READ ALSO: Mahama holds discussions with political stakeholders ahead of Sierra Leone elections

He believes President Mahama's tenure was full of corruption and scandals hence Ghanaians won't give him the mandate again.

“Former President Mahama lost the 2016 election by almost one million votes, a loss margin that is unprecedented in the entire history of the 4th Republic.”

He said the loss was a grand testament to the fact that Ghanaians had abandoned him leading to his family’s declaration that he would not contest the Presidency anymore.