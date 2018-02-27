Home > News > Politics >

Mahama doesn't understand what he reads - Minister


Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh said the current implementation if not properly handled could derail the entire purpose of the free SHS programme.

Minister of Education Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh has taken swipe at former president John Mahama over his malicious intentions about the free Senior High School policy.

The minister who doubles as the Member of Parliament (MP) for Manyia South Constituency said Mahama cannot criticise the policy.

Mahama during the unity walk organised by the National Democratic (NDC) over the weekend called for a stakeholders conference to address challenges associated with the implementation of the free SHS policy.

According to him, the NPP is not fulfilling a lot of the promises they made to Ghanaians during the 2016 elections.

He accused the government of pushing all available resources into funding the free SHS programme to the extent that government now has no funds.

But Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh in reaction said, Mahama seems to read a lot but unfortunately he does not understand the things that he reads because government has never taken any fund from anybody since the implementation of the free SHS policy.

"Have you heard someone says he's paying money for the implementation of free SHS? If Mahama talks like this, he's forcing us to comfortably tell him what's on our mind. When he reads, he doesn't understand, if he does, he wouldn't say what he said," he said on Accra-based Peace FM.

Emmanuel Tornyi

Emmanuel Tornyi Reporter - Pulse. Category Editor for Politics and Campus. I love writing because the pen is mightier than the sword.

