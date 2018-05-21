Mahama is being forced to contest - Sylvester Mensah

news

Former National Health Insurance Authority boss, Sylvester Mensah has claimed ex-President John Mahama is being forced to contest for the NDC flagbearership position.

He said some party members are the ones pushing the former Bole Bamboi MP to come again as NDC's Presidential candidate.

“Mahama is an unwilling contestant. He has been forced to contest the polls. This election has nothing to do with who has the most resources. It is about who has the capability of leading the nation", he said.

Mensah, who is also gunning to lead the NDC in the 2020 general elections said he is not shaked by Mahama's intention to contest once again.

"It’s important to welcome John Mahama to the competition. Perhaps, it took him too long to make his intentions known but we are in a democratic era and so he has the right to contest", he added.

“I may not be as resourceful as others but there is hope,” Mensah said on Starr FM.

“We have been meeting among ourselves because we appeared to be the only candidates who had declared our interest. We meet to ensure that the campaign becomes decorous and descent. The proposal by Ben Ephson is welcome,” he noted.



Mr. Mahama in a Facebook post Saturday declared his intention to join the race after being coy with his intentions since losing the 2016 elections.