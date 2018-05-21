Home > News > Politics >

Mahama is being forced to contest - Sylvester Mensah


NDC Leadership Mahama is being forced to contest - Sylvester Mensah

Mensah, who is also gunning to lead the NDC in the 2020 general elections said he is not shaked by Mahama's intention to contest once again.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Former President John Mahama play

Former President John Mahama
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Former National Health Insurance Authority boss, Sylvester Mensah has claimed ex-President John Mahama is being forced to contest for the NDC flagbearership position.

He said some party members are the ones pushing the former Bole Bamboi MP to come again as NDC's Presidential candidate.

“Mahama is an unwilling contestant. He has been forced to contest the polls. This election has nothing to do with who has the most resources. It is about who has the capability of leading the nation", he said.

READ ALSO: Alabi hopeful of beating Mahama in NDC presidential race

Mensah, who is also gunning to lead the NDC in the 2020 general elections said he is not shaked by Mahama's intention to contest once again.

Sylvester Mensah play

Sylvester Mensah

 

"It’s important to welcome John Mahama to the competition. Perhaps, it took him too long to make his intentions known but we are in a democratic era and so he has the right to contest", he added.

“I may not be as resourceful as others but there is hope,” Mensah said on Starr FM.

“We have been meeting among ourselves because we appeared to be the only candidates who had declared our interest. We meet to ensure that the campaign becomes decorous and descent. The proposal by Ben Ephson is welcome,” he noted.

Mr. Mahama in a Facebook post Saturday declared his intention to join the race after being coy with his intentions since losing the 2016 elections.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Corruption: Court to rule on Opuni's account closure today Corruption Court to rule on Opuni's account closure today
Attack: They want to kill me over 'chop chop' allegations - Akua Blakofe Attack They want to kill me over 'chop chop' allegations - Akua Blakofe
President: “My opponents will have no message by 2020” – Akufo-Addo President “My opponents will have no message by 2020” – Akufo-Addo
NDC Primaries: Alabi hopeful of beating Mahama in NDC presidential race NDC Primaries Alabi hopeful of beating Mahama in NDC presidential race
Declaration: Mahama declares he is running for president Declaration: Mahama declares he is running for president
NPP Government: Akufo-Addo: “I Am Fulfilling My Campaign Promises” NPP Government Akufo-Addo: “I Am Fulfilling My Campaign Promises”

Recommended Videos

Politics: Nana Addo not in charge; Gov’t on auto pilot – Mahama Politics Nana Addo not in charge; Gov’t on auto pilot – Mahama
Politics: Young people can’t rule Ghana yet - Joshua Alabi Politics Young people can’t rule Ghana yet - Joshua Alabi
Politics: Speaker Oquaye asks gays to seek medical treatment for deformity Politics Speaker Oquaye asks gays to seek medical treatment for deformity



Top Articles

1 NDC Primaries Alabi hopeful of beating Mahama in NDC presidential racebullet
2 Declaration: Mahama declares he is running for presidentbullet
3 Governance Nana Addo begins nationwide tour in Brong Ahafo regionbullet
4 NPP Government Akufo-Addo: “I Am Fulfilling My Campaign Promises”bullet
5 Attack Kweku Baako's life under threat after receiving deadly...bullet
6 Governance Akufo-Addo to begin nationwide tour on Fridaybullet
7 Chop Chop Akua Blakofe resigns from GTDC over alleged...bullet
8 Accusations Mahama made me useless as veep - Amissah Arthurbullet
9 President “My opponents will have no message by 2020” –...bullet
10 Bloated Government Nana Addo's family members more...bullet

Top Videos

1 Mo Ibrahim "You are crazy if you vote for old men as President"bullet
2 Political News Liberia's George Weah slashes his salary by 25%bullet
3 Gyankroma Akufo-Addo President’s daughter abandons duties as Art...bullet
4 State Visit Mahama holds discussions with Dubai rulerbullet
5 Dr. Bawumia My husband is doing very well; he’ll return soon –...bullet
6 Nana Addo $5bn ‘missing’ from gold exports to UAEbullet
7 2018 SONA Nana Addo delivers State of the Nation Address...bullet
8 Sierra Leone elections Mahama pays courtesy call on...bullet
9 Politics EC from DR Congo seek electoral advice from Mahamabullet
10 Politics Akufo-Addo summons US ambassador over...bullet

Politics

Chairman Wontumi
Election 2020 We'll force Mahama to contest - Chairman Wontumi declares
Acting and aspiring National Chairman of NPP, Freddie Blay
Non-Disclosure I won't disclose the source of funding for 275 buses - Freddie Blay
Deputy Chief of Staff
Francis Asenso Boakye Deputy Chief of Staff involved in a near fatal accident
Speaker of Parliament, Prof Mike Ocquaye
Bloody Clashes Parliament summon Defence and Interior Ministers over Tamale clashes