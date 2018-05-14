Mahama made me useless as veep - Amissah Arthur

Amissah-Arthur stated that he was replaced by someone to perform the duties of the vice president.
He said he was relegated and sidelined in the government by Mahama.
He said "Need I say more? We all know who was used to relegate me to the background. I don’t need to mention a name for you to decipher who it was, but you are quite aware whom I am referring to. As a matter of fact, I was made redundant."
Speaking on the chances of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) in the 2020 elections, he was, however, optimistic they will return to power if it is well organised.
Describing the New Patriotic Party (NPP) as deceptive, he admonished party faithful to unite and attach a lot of importance to the grassroots and branches.
According to him, the branches are the bedrock of the party hence a lot of seriousness must be given to that sector.
However, posters of former Amissah-Arthur, Dr. Ekow Spio Garbrah, Mr. Slyvester Mensah, Prof. Joshua Alabi, Kwesi Ahwoi as a presidential aspirant of the NDC have emerged.