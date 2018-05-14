Home > News > Politics >

Mahama made me useless as veep - Amissah Arthur


Accusations Mahama made me useless as veep - Amissah Arthur

Amissah-Arthur stated that he was replaced by someone to perform the duties of the vice president.

  • Published:
Former Vice President Kwesi Bekoe Amissah-Arthur with former President John Mahama play

Former Vice President Kwesi Bekoe Amissah-Arthur with former President John Mahama
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Former Vice President Kwesi Bekoe Amissah-Arthur has accused his boss, former President John Mahama of rendering him ineffective.

He said he was relegated and sidelined in the government by Mahama.

Amissah-Arthur stated that he was replaced by someone to perform the duties of the vice president, though he did not mention name.

READ MORE: Kwabena Adjei reveals why NDC lost election 2016

He said "Need I say more? We all know who was used to relegate me to the background. I don’t need to mention a name for you to decipher who it was, but you are quite aware whom I am referring to. As a matter of fact, I was made redundant."

Former Vice President Kwesi Bekoe Amissah-Arthur play

Former Vice President Kwesi Bekoe Amissah-Arthur

 

Speaking on the chances of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) in the 2020 elections, he was, however, optimistic they will return to power if it is well organised.

READ ALSO: Kofi Adams must act or resign - NDC Group

Describing the New Patriotic Party (NPP) as deceptive, he admonished party faithful to unite and attach a lot of importance to the grassroots and branches.

According to him, the branches are the bedrock of the party hence a lot of seriousness must be given to that sector.

Although the NDC has not opened nominations yet, some bigwigs and other members have shown their interest to lead the party in 2020.

However, posters of former Amissah-Arthur, Dr. Ekow Spio Garbrah, Mr. Slyvester Mensah, Prof. Joshua Alabi, Kwesi Ahwoi as a presidential aspirant of the NDC have emerged.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Author

Emmanuel Tornyi

Emmanuel Tornyi Reporter - Pulse. Category Editor for Politics and Campus. I love writing because the pen is mightier than the sword.

Recommended Articles

Allegations: Kill your opponents in NPP to be of good standing - A-Plus Allegations Kill your opponents in NPP to be of good standing - A-Plus
One-Sided: Too many Akans vying for positions in the NPP - Nana Akomea One-Sided Too many Akans vying for positions in the NPP - Nana Akomea
Tribal Politics: NPP likely to elect only Akans as national leaders - Nana Akomea Tribal Politics NPP likely to elect only Akans as national leaders - Nana Akomea
Benevolence: Mahama donates GHS 12,000 to Jewel Ackah's family Benevolence Mahama donates GHS 12,000 to Jewel Ackah's family
Prophetic: I'll return to power in 2020 - John Mahama declares Prophetic I'll return to power in 2020 - John Mahama declares
Election 2016: Rawlings reveals NDC was deeply divided ahead of 2016 polls Election 2016 Rawlings reveals NDC was deeply divided ahead of 2016 polls

Recommended Videos

Local News: Mission to make Accra Africa’s cleanest city’ agenda on course Local News Mission to make Accra Africa’s cleanest city’ agenda on course
Speaker Of Parliament: If ever gay bill comes to parliament, I will resign from my job Speaker Of Parliament If ever gay bill comes to parliament, I will resign from my job
Judicial Corruption: Nana Addo suspends Justice Dery, 3 others indicted in Anas exposé Judicial Corruption Nana Addo suspends Justice Dery, 3 others indicted in Anas exposé



Top Articles

1 Fake News Akufo-Addo's daughter denies buying £9.3m mansion in Londonbullet
2 Travel Expenses Pressure group questions Nana Addo's week-long...bullet
3 Prophetic I'll return to power in 2020 - John Mahama declaresbullet
4 NDC Party NDC spending endless cash destroying their own -...bullet
5 NPP Government Funding free SHS from oil money most "equitable"...bullet
6 Election 2016 Rawlings reveals NDC was deeply divided ahead of...bullet
7 Security Cabinet approves agreement for a US military base...bullet
8 Victory 2020 Do away with selfish tendencies, corruption -...bullet
9 Booted Out Frances Essiam suspended as CEO of Gas...bullet
10 Allegations Kill your opponents in NPP to be of good...bullet

Related Articles

Allegations Kill your opponents in NPP to be of good standing - A-Plus
One-Sided Too many Akans vying for positions in the NPP - Nana Akomea
Tribal Politics NPP likely to elect only Akans as national leaders - Nana Akomea
Benevolence Mahama donates GHS 12,000 to Jewel Ackah's family
Prophetic I'll return to power in 2020 - John Mahama declares
Election 2016 Rawlings reveals NDC was deeply divided ahead of 2016 polls
Victory 2020 Do away with selfish tendencies, corruption - Rawlings charges NDC
NDC Party NDC spending endless cash destroying their own - Rawlings booms
Fake News Akufo-Addo's daughter denies buying £9.3m mansion in London
NPP Government Funding free SHS from oil money most "equitable" and "transparent" - Akufo-Addo

Top Videos

1 Mo Ibrahim "You are crazy if you vote for old men as President"bullet
2 Gyankroma Akufo-Addo President’s daughter abandons duties as Art...bullet
3 Nana Addo $5bn ‘missing’ from gold exports to UAEbullet
4 Video Ex-president John Mahama preaches at Assemblies of God Churchbullet
5 Dr. Bawumia My husband is doing very well; he’ll return soon –...bullet
6 Politics EC from DR Congo seek electoral advice from Mahamabullet
7 Sierra Leone elections Mahama pays courtesy call on...bullet
8 State Visit Mahama holds discussions with Dubai rulerbullet
9 Sack corrupt police officer Sack corrupt police officerbullet
10 Politics ‘I’ve forgotten about Dzamefe Commission...bullet

Politics

Presodent Akufo-Addo
Holidays Akufo-Addo paying for his vacation not gov't - Eugene Arhin
Freddie Blay, former MP for Ellembelle
NPP Congress Freddie Blay to gift 275 buses to NPP
President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo with Mahama
Management Nana Addo busy fixing Mahama's mess – Gabby
Speaker of Parliament, Prof Mike Ocquaye
Homosexuality I’d resign than preside over delusional gay bill – Speaker of Parliament