Mahama noted for insulting Nana Addo - Minister

The Ashanti Regional Minister Simon Osei-Mensah has fired a gun scatter attack at former President John Mahama saying he is noted for hurling insults at President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.

His comments come at the back of Mahama who said the government has completely failed in addressing the fight against illegal mining (galamsey).

Addressing party supporters at the Kumasi unity walk over the weekend, Mahama said the use of soldiers in fighting illegal mining the menace is not sustainable stating that the government has completely failed.

He said "As you stop illegal small-scale mining, at the same time you must put in a livelihood package so that as you are displacing people from illegal mining there is something else to do. But when there is nothing to do and you are just chasing and shooting them, that is not the way to go."

He added that his government before leaving power had put a document in place to regulate activities of illegal small-scale miners in the country adding that the shoot-to-kill approach in dealing with illegal mining in the country is inappropriate.

But the Ashanti regional minister in response to Mahama briefing the media questioned the former president whether he applied sense in the fight against galamsey activities during his term of office.

He said Mahama during his term of office harassed some small-scale miners.

He stated that Mahama is also noted for hurling insults at the Asantes.

He said: "Former President Mahama has the penchant for insulting President Nana Addo. This is not the first time he has used such words. When he was a parliamentarian, he insulted Osei Kwame Prempeh and all Asantes. Mahama described Asantes as ungrateful by saying if he even paints all the roads in the region with gold they won’t appreciate it."