Home > News > Politics >

Mahama noted for insulting Nana Addo - Minister


Shots Fired Mahama noted for insulting Nana Addo - Minister

The Minister questioned Mahama whether he applied sense in the fight against galamsey activities during his term of office.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Former President John Mahama and Nana Addo play

Former President John Mahama and Nana Addo
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

The Ashanti Regional Minister Simon Osei-Mensah has fired a gun scatter attack at former President John Mahama saying he is noted for hurling insults at President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.

His comments come at the back of Mahama who said the government has completely failed in addressing the fight against illegal mining (galamsey).

Addressing party supporters at the Kumasi unity walk over the weekend, Mahama said the use of soldiers in fighting illegal mining the menace is not sustainable stating that the government has completely failed.

Ashanti Regional Minister Simon Osei-Mensah play

Ashanti Regional Minister Simon Osei-Mensah

 

READ MORE: Mahama criticises government fight against illegal mining

He said "As you stop illegal small-scale mining, at the same time you must put in a livelihood package so that as you are displacing people from illegal mining there is something else to do. But when there is nothing to do and you are just chasing and shooting them, that is not the way to go."

He added that his government before leaving power had put a document in place to regulate activities of illegal small-scale miners in the country adding that the shoot-to-kill approach in dealing with illegal mining in the country is inappropriate.

But the Ashanti regional minister in response to Mahama briefing the media questioned the former president whether he applied sense in the fight against galamsey activities during his term of office.

He said Mahama during his term of office harassed some small-scale miners.

He stated that Mahama is also noted for hurling insults at the Asantes.

Former President John Mahama play

Former President John Mahama
 

READ ALSO: Stop the galamsey propaganda - Amewu to Mahama

He said: "Former President Mahama has the penchant for insulting President Nana Addo. This is not the first time he has used such words. When he was a parliamentarian, he insulted Osei Kwame Prempeh and all Asantes. Mahama described Asantes as ungrateful by saying if he even paints all the roads in the region with gold they won’t appreciate it."

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Author

Emmanuel Tornyi

Emmanuel Tornyi Reporter - Pulse. Category Editor for Politics and Campus. I love writing because the pen is mightier than the sword.

Recommended Articles

Galamsey Comments: Amewu will regret insulting Mahama - Allotey Jacobs warns Galamsey Comments Amewu will regret insulting Mahama - Allotey Jacobs warns
John Boadu, other NPP executives kneel to beg ‘furious’ Asantehene John Boadu, other NPP executives kneel to beg ‘furious’ Asantehene
Misinformation: NPP lies and propaganda affecting Nana Addo - Mahama Misinformation NPP lies and propaganda affecting Nana Addo - Mahama
Confusion: 13 NDC executives resign Confusion 13 NDC executives resign
Politics: Mahama condemns Amewu for describing him as a "conman" Politics Mahama condemns Amewu for describing him as a "conman"
Legal Battle: Opuni sues EOCO for freezing his account again Legal Battle Opuni sues EOCO for freezing his account again

Recommended Videos

Politics: Akufo-Addo has failed Ghanaians - Amissah-Arthur Politics Akufo-Addo has failed Ghanaians - Amissah-Arthur
Politics: Mahama ‘opened floodgates’ for Chinese illegal miners – Amewu Politics Mahama ‘opened floodgates’ for Chinese illegal miners – Amewu
Job Provision: Nana Addo launches Nation Builders Corps, more jobs for youth Job Provision Nana Addo launches Nation Builders Corps, more jobs for youth



Top Articles

1 Politics Mahama condemns Amewu for describing him as a "conman"bullet
2 Illegal Mining Amewu calls out Mahama, says he is a conmanbullet
3 Confusion 13 NDC executives resignbullet
4 Tiger Eye PI Anas premiers new exposé on June 6 to shame top...bullet
5 Legal Battle Opuni sues EOCO for freezing his account againbullet
6 John Boadu, other NPP executives kneel to beg ‘furious’...bullet
7 Politics NDC forms dreaded vigilante group: The Hawksbullet
8 Misinformation NPP lies and propaganda affecting Nana Addo...bullet
9 Power Tussle Stop the galamsey propaganda - Amewu to Mahamabullet
10 Political Colours I'm a CPP member - Archbishop Duncan...bullet

Related Articles

Misinformation NPP lies and propaganda affecting Nana Addo - Mahama
Confusion 13 NDC executives resign
Politics Mahama condemns Amewu for describing him as a "conman"
Legal Battle Opuni sues EOCO for freezing his account again
Illegal Mining Amewu calls out Mahama, says he is a conman
Founder Rawlings weeps for NDC
Shots Fired Asiedu Nketia is a comedian - NPP man
Power Tussle Stop the galamsey propaganda - Amewu to Mahama
NPP Primaries Social media trolls Bugri Naabu over 'embarrassing' defeat
Political Colours I'm a CPP member - Archbishop Duncan Williams reveals

Top Videos

1 Gyankroma Akufo-Addo President’s daughter abandons duties as Art Council...bullet
2 Mo Ibrahim "You are crazy if you vote for old men as President"bullet
3 Political News Liberia's George Weah slashes his salary by 25%bullet
4 State Visit Mahama holds discussions with Dubai rulerbullet
5 State Owned Vehicles Kusi Boafo exposes Mahama’s dealsbullet
6 2020 Polls I'll contest as president in elections 2020 - Bukom...bullet
7 Political News Prof. Oquaye to be sworn in again as acting...bullet
8 Nana Addo $5bn ‘missing’ from gold exports to UAEbullet
9 Sack corrupt police officer Sack corrupt police officerbullet
10 2018 SONA Nana Addo delivers State of the Nation...bullet

Politics

Dr Opuni
Corruption Trial Opuni's case adjourned to June 11
Jerry Rawlings
Founder Rawlings weeps for NDC
Asiedu Nketia
Shots Fired Asiedu Nketia is a comedian - NPP man
Bugri Naabu
NPP Primaries Social media trolls Bugri Naabu over 'embarrassing' defeat