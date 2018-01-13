Home > News > Politics >

Martin Amidu fit for Special Prosecutor job - Asiedu Nketia


Corruption Fight 'Courageous' Martin Amidu fit for Special Prosecutor job - Asiedu Nketia

According to him, Mr Amidu has the conviction to pursue in what he believes in, whether it is right or wrong.

  • Published:
play
The General Secretary of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Johnson Asiedu Nketia, says Martin ABK Amidu has the courage and pedigree to be the nation's first Special Prosecutor.



play Martin ABK Amidu

 

"If you come to look at the pedigree of Mr. Martin Amidu, I have no doubt at all about his competence and his courage to perform," he told Ghanaweb.

He added: "I came to work with honourable Martin Amidu for the first time when we came to the Consultative Assembly in 1991 several years ago and that is where I knew at close range…

"He’s been somebody who does not compromise on his positions. If he believes in a position, he believes in it, no matter what happens he’ll pursue what he believes in whether he’s right or wrong he’ll still pursue in what he believes in."

Mr Amidu was on Thursday nominated as Ghana's first Special Prosecutor by President Nana Akufo-Addo, a new office created to fight public sector corruption.

 

The former Attorney General under the Mills administration will require a simple parliamentary vote to be confirmed as the Special Prosecutor.

