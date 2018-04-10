Home > News > Politics >

Minority threaten to sue CID over double salary allegations


Double Salary Scandal Minority denies double salary allegations

The Minority spokesperson on finance Cassiel Ato Forson said they would sue the Criminal Investigation Department of the Ghana Police and some newspapers for fuelling this allegation.

  • Published:
play
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

The Minority in Parliament has debunked media reports that appointees of the erstwhile Mahama administration received double salaries and have opted to refund the extras to the state.

At a press conference in Accra on Tuesday (April 10, 2018) the Minority spokesperson on finance and a former deputy Finance Minister, Cassiel Ato Forson said they would sue the Criminal Investigation Department of the Ghana Police and some newspapers for fuelling this allegation.

“We must state for the records that contrary to the claims by the Daily Guide, no appointee has offered to make refunds of double salaries.”

“Our attention has been drawn to a publication in today's Daily Guide newspaper alleging that some 22 Article 71 appointees of the erstwhile Mahama administration were overpaid whilst serving as Ministers, Deputy Ministers and Members of Parliament. The said publication can only be a figment of the imagination of a government that continues to betray the trust of the people,” he added.

READ ALSO: 2020 will be a cool chop for NPP if Mahama runs - Hamid

“Last week, twenty-five of us received strange letters and phone calls from the Criminal Investigations Department (CID) of the Ghana Police Service inviting us to confer with Mrs M.Y.T. Addo-Danquah, Deputy Commissioner of Police and to assist in investigations of allegations of double salaries made against us by Government."

“In a bizarre twist, as we were readying to appear before the CID this week beginning from yesterday considering that we had been grouped to appear on separate days, the CID called some of our colleagues to inform them that they were no longer required to appear as they had made mistakes with 18 of the 25 Minority MPs originally contacted,” Minority spokesperson for Finance Cassiel Ato Forson addressed the media on Tuesday.

He accused the government of trying to intimidate the members of the opposition to prevent them from criticizing the Akufo-Addo administration.

“Government must really be in an indecent hurry to divert attention from its failings by this pathetic attempt to cow us into submission. No wonder Government ended up with eggs on its face yesterday.”

READ ALSO: Don't allow National Security to investigate 'journalists' visa fraud - NDC

However, the minority said they are not perturbed and would continue to perform their constitutional and democratic duties.

“Those assurances given, we know a witch-hunt when we see one. We wish to send a crystal clear message to the Akufo-Addo Government that the Minority will not be intimidated nor cowed into shirking our democratic and constitutional duties."

“We shall remain resolute and faithful to our mandate and the high expectations of the people who elected us to represent them in Parliament,” Mr Forson emphasised.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Author

Magdalene Teiko Larnyoh

Magdalene Teiko Larnyoh Associate - Business A feminist at heart and a lover of art. I believe in making business news easy for all to read and understand.

Recommended Articles

Humour: Here are 5 Ministers that need an Obinim sticker to perform Humour Here are 5 Ministers that need an Obinim sticker to perform
Scandal: Some Mahama ministers were taking double salaries according to report Scandal Some Mahama ministers were taking double salaries according to report
Presidency: 2020 will be a cool chop for NPP if Mahama runs - Hamid Presidency 2020 will be a cool chop for NPP if Mahama runs - Hamid
Trust Issues: Don't allow National Security to investigate 'journalists' visa fraud - NDC Trust Issues Don't allow National Security to investigate 'journalists' visa fraud - NDC
Competence: Mahama was drunk when he made the Obinim sticker comment - NPP Competence Mahama was drunk when he made the Obinim sticker comment - NPP
Obinim Sticker Controversy: Work on your grammar - Ofosu Kwakye jabs Information Minister Obinim Sticker Controversy Work on your grammar - Ofosu Kwakye jabs Information Minister

Recommended Videos

Politics: Akufo-Addo needs “Obinim sticker” to perform – Mahama Politics Akufo-Addo needs “Obinim sticker” to perform – Mahama
Politics: Ghana is hell under Akufo-Addo - Yamin Politics Ghana is hell under Akufo-Addo - Yamin
Politics: Mustapha Hamid Needs His Head Examined - Asiedu Nketiah Politics Mustapha Hamid Needs His Head Examined - Asiedu Nketiah



Top Articles

1 Former First Lady Kennedy Agyapong goes after Lordina Mahama; accuses...bullet
2 Competence Mahama was drunk when he made the Obinim sticker comment - NPPbullet
3 Minister tears Mahama apart over "Obinim sticker" commentsbullet
4 Cheeky Jab Mahama comes under fire over 'Obinim sticker' commentsbullet
5 Obinim Sticker Controversy Mahama is Africa's 'most incompetent'...bullet
6 Obinim Sticker Controversy Work on your grammar - Ofosu Kwakye...bullet
7 Job For The Boys Rev Owusu Bempah gets government appointmentbullet
8 Obinim Sticker Comment Mahama was only joking with ‘Obinim...bullet
9 US Military Deal Akufo-Addo is now a 'dead goat' -...bullet
10 Election 2020 Mahama suggests NDC has lost trust of votersbullet

Top Videos

1 State Visit Mahama holds discussions with Dubai rulerbullet
2 Mo Ibrahim "You are crazy if you vote for old men as President"bullet
3 Dr. Bawumia My husband is doing very well; he’ll return soon – Samirabullet
4 2020 Polls I'll contest as president in elections 2020 - Bukom Bankubullet
5 Sierra Leone elections Mahama pays courtesy call on President...bullet
6 Gyankroma Akufo-Addo President’s daughter abandons duties as...bullet
7 Political News Liberia's George Weah slashes his salary by 25%bullet
8 State Owned Vehicles Kusi Boafo exposes Mahama’s dealsbullet
9 2018 SONA Nana Addo delivers State of the Nation Address...bullet
10 Nana Addo $5bn ‘missing’ from gold exports to UAEbullet

Politics

Former President John Mahama
Obinim Sticker Controversy Mahama should quit politics for stand-up comedy - NPP man
Northern regional Chairman of NPP, Bugri Naabu
Good Work I've made NPP more popular in the Northern Region - Bugri Naabu
Dr Opuni
Trial Opuni's lawyers file motion for the release of prosecution's documents
Eric Opoku Thugs who attacked MP's home to appear in court Tuesday