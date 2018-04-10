Home > News > Politics >

2020 will be a cool chop for NPP if Mahama runs - Hamid


Presidency 2020 will be a cool chop for NPP if Mahama runs - Hamid

Hamid was responding to comments by former Deputy Information Minister, Felix Ofosu Kwakye that should elections be held today, John Mahama will defeat Nana Akufo-Addo.

Minister of Information, Mustapha Hamid play

Minister of Information, Mustapha Hamid
Minister of Information, Mustapha Hamid has said the NPP will have the easiest of victories should the NDC present ex-President John Mahama in the 2020 elections.

He contends Mahama was abysmal during his reign therefore he will have nothing concrete to run.

“In my view, president Mahama will make our work absolutely easier without a doubt, if the NDC fields him as flagbearer for the 2020 elections because a new candidate would come with new promises and you can’t prove that he can’t do it because he has no track record based on which you can make a judgement, but we can always make reference to Mr Mahama’s track record while he was in office."

READ ALSO: Nana Addo may be unable to provide factories in all districts – Mustapha Hamid

Mustapha Abdul-Hamid play

Mustapha Abdul-Hamid

 

The Information Minister also said, "So, as far as I’m concerned, the record with which president Mahama went into the 2016 elections is the same record on which he will run for 2020 and there’ll be no basis for comparison with our record at the end of our first term".

Mr Mahama, over the weekend, berated the Akufo-Addo government saying the administration’s “super incompetence” could only be cured with an Obinim Sticker, which allegedly works magic.

