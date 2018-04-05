Home > News > Politics >

Nana Addo may be unable to provide factories in all districts


Mustapha Hamid said government many not be able to fulfil its promise of providing factories in all districts in the country.

The Minister of Information, Mustapha Hamid, has admitted that government many not be able to fulfil its promise of providing factories in all districts in the country.

According to him, not all the districts will be fortunate enough to benefit from the One-District One-Factory initiative that government is bent on implementing.

The ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) campaigned extensively on three main promises, namely; the Free SHS Policy, One-Villlage One-Dam and the One-District One-Factory.

However, whiles the Free SHS has already kicked started, there have been no signs of the creation of factories at the various districts.

Mr. Hamid insists government is still bent on delivering on its promises, but admitted that not all the districts may have a factory even if the NPP remains in power for eight years.

He explained that the whole idea is that successive governments will continue with the establishment of the factories even if President Akufo-Addo is unable to deliver on all of them as promised.

“…President Akufo-Addo was virtually saying that for this country to improve, it is a country that we can get one district one factory, and that when he gets the power he will put in place measures to make sure that dream is fulfilled,” the Information Minister told Accra-basd Citi FM.

“So he may not in the four years or eight years be able to establish a factory for every district, but whatever it is, even if he is able to do 100 or 200, any successive president can continue with the projects, then [it will mean that] we are moving towards President Akufo-Addo’s Ghana beyond aid agenda.”

As part of the One-District One-Factory initiative, every Metropolitan, Municipal, and District Assembly is expected to have a factory established to boost local economies and create jobs for the youth.

