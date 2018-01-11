news

The Information Minister, Mustapha Hamid, has debunked claims by Former President John Mahama that he left ‘a sea of vehicles’ for the Akufo-Addo administration.

Mahama in an interview with GTV on Tuesday refuted allegations that members of his administration stole cars from the presidential fleet, bringing to life the issue of missing cars at the Presidency.

But Mr Hamid has insisted that the Akufo-Addo administration came to meet only 179 vehicles.

“The vehicles that they handed over to us, per the documents they themselves compiled and gave to us are 179,” he said on Accra-based Citi FM.

According to Mr Hamid, beyond the 179, a number of vehicles were sold to government officials at the time.

He further explained that the former Chief of Staff, Julius Debrah, listed among other vehicles, 52 Hyundai i10s left for the Akufo-Addo administration, but “I am telling you on authority that we haven’t seen a single Hyundai i10 vehicle.”

He also said documents showed that Julius Debrah sold a Nissan Sentra vehicle to a staffer in the VIP protection unit two days before the handing over on January 7, 2017.

“It would seem to me that even though these vehicles were in the hands of their officials, they proceeded to sell them off to their officials whilst giving us a list and pretending that those vehicles were available,” Mr. Hamid said.