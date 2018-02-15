Home > News > Politics >

Nana Addo and Rebecca are the cutest first couple ever


Love In The Air Nana Addo and Rebecca are the cutest first couple ever; Vals Day proved it

Mrs Akufo-Addo has taken to Instagram again to thank her husband for the bouquet of roses presented to her on Valentine’s Day.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
play
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

President Nana Addo Dankwah Akufo-Addo is a romantic man.

He and his wife Rebecca Akufo-Addo are the cutest first couple Ghana has seen so far.

After Mrs Akufo-Addo sent a short but romantic message on Valentine’s Day her husband complied.

READ ALSO: Rebecca Akufo-Addo and Samira Bawumia approach politics with style

She wrote on Instagram “Show some love and spread some joy, Happy Chocolate Day.”

This post came with a photo of her giving President Akufo-Addo a kiss on the cheek.

Mrs Akufo-Addo has taken to Instagram again to thank her husband for the bouquet of roses presented to her on Valentine’s Day.

READ ALSO: Ghana's vice president surprises wife with a rose

"Thank you Nana Akufo-Addo for the lovely bouquet of roses you sent me yesterday."

 

Now, who says the older ones are not romantic?

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Author

Magdalene Teiko Larnyoh

Magdalene Teiko Larnyoh Associate - Business A feminist at heart and a lover of art. I believe in making business news easy for all to read and understand.

Recommended Articles

Revenue Mobilization: Stop the 'lazy' revenue generation approach - Energy expert charges gov't Revenue Mobilization Stop the 'lazy' revenue generation approach - Energy expert charges gov't
Chairmanship Race: Dr. Amoako-Tuffour fires Sammy Crabbe over intentions to contest Chairmanship Race Dr. Amoako-Tuffour fires Sammy Crabbe over intentions to contest
Bad Performers: Sack incompetent ministers - AFAG admonishes Akufo-Addo Bad Performers Sack incompetent ministers - AFAG admonishes Akufo-Addo
Out of Office: Prez. Nana Addo jets off for two-day conference in Nigeria Out of Office Prez. Nana Addo jets off for two-day conference in Nigeria
Special Prosecutor: Here's how Martin Amidu performed at Appointment's committee [Infographic] Special Prosecutor Here's how Martin Amidu performed at Appointment's committee [Infographic]
Appiah Menka's Death: NPP orders flags to fly at half-mast in honour of stalwart Appiah Menka's Death NPP orders flags to fly at half-mast in honour of stalwart

Recommended Videos

2018 SONA: Nana Addo delivers State of the Nation Address [Watch live] 2018 SONA Nana Addo delivers State of the Nation Address [Watch live]
2020 Polls: I'll contest as president in elections 2020 - Bukom Banku 2020 Polls I'll contest as president in elections 2020 - Bukom Banku
Political News: Liberia's George Weah slashes his salary by 25% Political News Liberia's George Weah slashes his salary by 25%



Top Articles

1 Special Prosecutor I may not have a handsome face but I care - Martin Amidubullet
2 Special Prosecutor Call arrogant Martin Amidu to order - Kennedy Agyapongbullet
3 Bloated Government Scrap these 6 'useless' ministries - ASEPA tells...bullet
4 Special Prosecutor Here is why Martin Amidu named Rawlings as...bullet
5 RIP NPP stalwart Appiah Menka diesbullet
6 Bold Declaration Mahama will win 2020 elections - Prophet who...bullet
7 Appiah Menka's Death NPP orders flags to fly at half-mast in...bullet
8 Special Prosecutor Amidu says he is not taking the...bullet
9 Witch-hunt Martin Amidu is on an agenda to destroy NPP -...bullet
10 Special Prosecutor Rawlings reduced corruption to the...bullet

Top Videos

1 2020 Polls I'll contest as president in elections 2020 - Bukom Bankubullet
2 Political News Liberia's George Weah slashes his salary by 25%bullet
3 Gyankroma Akufo-Addo President’s daughter abandons duties as Art...bullet
4 Letter to the Government Ex president John Dramani Mahama dares...bullet
5 Nana Addo $5bn ‘missing’ from gold exports to UAEbullet
6 State Owned Vehicles Kusi Boafo exposes Mahama’s dealsbullet
7 Politics Akufo-Addo summons US ambassador over 'shithole'...bullet
8 Dr. Bawumia My husband is doing very well; he’ll return...bullet
9 Government News Names you can't register according to...bullet
10 Warning Your bad, terrible language will take us to...bullet

Politics

Endorsement Amidu is the first Special Prosecutor as Parliament approves him
Former co-leader Serpil Kemalbay, flanked by colleagues Pervin Buldan and Sezai Temelli at a February 11 party congress, has been detained while charismatic former co-chief Selahattin Demirtas was jailed in November 2016 on terror charges
In Turkey Police detain former co-leader of Kurdish party
Left to Right, FBI Director Christopher Wray, CIA Director Mike Pompeo, Director of National Intelligence Dan Coats, Defense Intelligence Agency Director Robert Ashley, National Security Agency Director Michael Rogers, and National Geospatial Intelligence Agency Director Robert Cardillo, testify on Capitol Hill on February 13, 2018
In US Intel chiefs say Russia meddling threatens 2018 vote
Martin Amidu
Judgement Debt Prof Mills didn’t sack me for insubordination – Martin Amidu