President Nana Addo Dankwah Akufo-Addo is a romantic man.

He and his wife Rebecca Akufo-Addo are the cutest first couple Ghana has seen so far.

After Mrs Akufo-Addo sent a short but romantic message on Valentine’s Day her husband complied.

She wrote on Instagram “Show some love and spread some joy, Happy Chocolate Day.”

This post came with a photo of her giving President Akufo-Addo a kiss on the cheek.

Mrs Akufo-Addo has taken to Instagram again to thank her husband for the bouquet of roses presented to her on Valentine’s Day.

"Thank you Nana Akufo-Addo for the lovely bouquet of roses you sent me yesterday."

Now, who says the older ones are not romantic?