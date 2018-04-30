Home > News > Politics >

Nana Addo deceived Ghanaians - Mahama


Gargantuan Promises Nana Addo deceived Ghanaians - Mahama

According to Mahama, the administration of Nana Addo has failed to deliver on the campaign promise of creating jobs to Ghanaians.

  • Published:
Mahama and Nana Addo play

Mahama and Nana Addo
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Former President John Mahama has taken swipe at President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo for failing to fulfill its gargantuan promises to Ghanaians in the run-up to the 2016 general eletions.

According to him, his administration has failed to deliver on the campaign promises of creating jobs.

"What has become of the many factories and jobs they promised to give Ghanaians?, he queried.

READ MORE: Akufo-Addo said worse things to Mahama in opposition - Adongo

He added that the US$1 million to each constituency, one district one factory, one village one dam promises has not been fulfilled.

Mahama and Nana Addo play

Mahama and Nana Addo

 

Mahama who has been a key patron of the NDC unity walk addressing supporters of the NDC at Kumasi in the Ashanti region over the weekend, said government could not continue to deceive the people.

Mahama noted: "What of bringing inflation down and also providing each constituency with US$1 million?.

READ ALSO: Mahama criticises government fight against illegal mining

"Maybe, they are only buying time to deceive us again."

Other former government appointees including former Chief of Staff Julius Debrah, former Deputy Power Minister John Jinapor, former deputy Ashanti Region Minister Joseph Yamin, former Mayor Kojo Bonsu and Asawase MP Muntaka Mubarak are all present at the NDC unity walk.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Author

Emmanuel Tornyi

Emmanuel Tornyi Reporter - Pulse. Category Editor for Politics and Campus. I love writing because the pen is mightier than the sword.

Recommended Articles

Mohammed Samba: Nobody funded my campaign - NPP Northern Regional Chairman Mohammed Samba Nobody funded my campaign - NPP Northern Regional Chairman
NPP Government: I speak for Akufo-Addo; not Arhin - Mustapha Hamid NPP Government I speak for Akufo-Addo; not Arhin - Mustapha Hamid
NDC Primaries: NDC responds to branch elections rigging claims by Rawlings NDC Primaries NDC responds to branch elections rigging claims by Rawlings
Illegal Mining: Mahama is criticised for pro-galamsey remarks Illegal Mining Mahama is criticised for pro-galamsey remarks
Mining: Mahama criticises government fight against illegal mining Mining Mahama criticises government fight against illegal mining
Northern Region: NPP primaries: Bugri Naabu loses election in monumental upset Northern Region NPP primaries: Bugri Naabu loses election in monumental upset

Recommended Videos

Rent Control: Parliament to pass new rent law, era of two years advance over Rent Control Parliament to pass new rent law, era of two years advance over
Security Analyst: Ghana-US military deal has exposed us to terrorism Security Analyst Ghana-US military deal has exposed us to terrorism
Communications Director: Government is not starting any process to homosexuality legalize Communications Director Government is not starting any process to homosexuality legalize



Top Articles

1 Politics NDC forms dreaded vigilante group: The Hawksbullet
2 Party Reorganisation NDC to hold 'mother' of all unity walk in Kumasibullet
3 Primaries Northern region NPP delegates vote in keenly watched pollbullet
4 Unity Walk Akufo-Addo has approved gay marriage - Asiedu Nketia claimsbullet
5 Jubilee House 'Baseless and vile fabrication': Presidency denies...bullet
6 Mining Mahama criticises government fight against illegal miningbullet
7 N/R Delegates Conference Bugri Naabu brings mangled V8 to...bullet
8 In Kumasi Massive turnout at NDC unity walk: NPP says it's...bullet
9 Homosexuality Christian MPs fight legalisation of gay...bullet
10 Northern Region NPP primaries: Bugri Naabu loses...bullet

Related Articles

NPP Government I speak for Akufo-Addo; not Arhin - Mustapha Hamid
NDC Primaries NDC responds to branch elections rigging claims by Rawlings
Illegal Mining Mahama is criticised for pro-galamsey remarks
Mining Mahama criticises government fight against illegal mining
Northern Region NPP primaries: Bugri Naabu loses election in monumental upset
Jubilee House 'Baseless and vile fabrication': Presidency denies approving gay marriage
In Kumasi Massive turnout at NDC unity walk: NPP says it's crowd renting
Politics NDC forms dreaded vigilante group: The Hawks
Unity Walk Akufo-Addo has approved gay marriage - Asiedu Nketia claims
N/R Delegates Conference Bugri Naabu brings mangled V8 to Aliu Mahama Sports Stadium as evidence

Top Videos

1 Gyankroma Akufo-Addo President’s daughter abandons duties as Art Council...bullet
2 State Visit Mahama holds discussions with Dubai rulerbullet
3 Mo Ibrahim "You are crazy if you vote for old men as President"bullet
4 Government News Names you can't register according to Birth and...bullet
5 2020 Polls I'll contest as president in elections 2020 - Bukom Bankubullet
6 Political News Liberia's George Weah slashes his salary by 25%bullet
7 Dr. Bawumia My husband is doing very well; he’ll return soon...bullet
8 Sack corrupt police officer Sack corrupt police officerbullet
9 Nana Addo $5bn ‘missing’ from gold exports to UAEbullet
10 Sierra Leone elections Mahama pays courtesy call on...bullet

Politics

NDC Primaries Branch elections: Rawlings summons NDC bigwigs over vote rigging
Brogya Genfi
Sankofa Ghanaians are calling for the return of Mahama - Brogya Genfi
MP for Assin Central, Kennedy Agyapong
Revelation NPP is losing ground in the Ashanti Region - Kennedy Agyapong
Mustapha Hamid
Appraisal Nana Ama Dokua is doing a great job - Mustapha Hamid