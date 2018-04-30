Nana Addo deceived Ghanaians - Mahama

news

Former President John Mahama has taken swipe at President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo for failing to fulfill its gargantuan promises to Ghanaians in the run-up to the 2016 general eletions.

According to him, his administration has failed to deliver on the campaign promises of creating jobs.

"What has become of the many factories and jobs they promised to give Ghanaians?, he queried.

He added that the US$1 million to each constituency, one district one factory, one village one dam promises has not been fulfilled.

Mahama who has been a key patron of the NDC unity walk addressing supporters of the NDC at Kumasi in the Ashanti region over the weekend, said government could not continue to deceive the people.

Mahama noted: "What of bringing inflation down and also providing each constituency with US$1 million?.

"Maybe, they are only buying time to deceive us again."

Other former government appointees including former Chief of Staff Julius Debrah, former Deputy Power Minister John Jinapor, former deputy Ashanti Region Minister Joseph Yamin, former Mayor Kojo Bonsu and Asawase MP Muntaka Mubarak are all present at the NDC unity walk.